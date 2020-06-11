Belgian prince fined for breaching quarantine rules in Spain

Spain has fined Belgium's Prince Joachim for breaking quarantine rules last month.

The 28-year-old prince, who is tenth in line to the Belgian throne, traveled to southern Spain on May 24 for an internship.

He then contracted the new coronavirus after attending a party there just a few days later.

He's now been penalized for failing to quarantine himself for 14 days on arrival, a requirement for anyone entering the country.

He admitted breaching the rules and has 15 days to respond to the fine of 10,400 euros - that's almost 12,000 dollars.

Spanish authorities are now investigating the party - held in the city of Cordoba - which a local newspaper reported was attended by 27 people.

Lockdown rules in the city capped gatherings at a maximum of 15 people.

The prince's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

An official said the prince is now quarantined in Spain.