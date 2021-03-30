Belgian university city hopes circles will encourage social distancing

  • People relax inside social distancing circles in Ghent
  • People relax inside social distancing circles in Ghent
1 / 2

Belgian university city hopes circles will encourage social distancing

People relax inside social distancing circles in Ghent
Bart Biesemans
·1 min read

By Bart Biesemans

GHENT, Belgium (Reuters) - The Belgian city of Ghent has struggled to persuade its large student population to stick to social distancing rules during the pandemic, but the authorities hope they have found a solution at least to keep outside gatherings under control.

The city, home to some 80,000 students, has painted 100 large, white circles on the ground in St Peter's Square at the heart of the student district, and in nearby parks over the past month, an effort reinforced after partying there last week led to clashes with police.

Ghent mayor Mathias De Clercq said the students themselves had come up with the idea, but stressed that, while Belgian COVID rules limit groups meeting outdoors to four people, it was not mandatory for a group to sit in a circle.

"Everyone is free to use them or not," he told Reuters television. "It's a nice example of nudging, a gentle push towards good behaviour."

The circles are 6 metres (19 feet 8 inches) in diameter and 4 metres apart.

Students seemed reasonably content with the system as they sat out in the sunshine this week.

"In these harsh times, it's not very easy to meet people and to socialise with your friends. So I think it's a good solution. It looks a little bit weird, but it's effective," said 20-year-old engineering student Elian Colpaert.

Law student Kato Pion said some had complained the authorities were treating them like infants, but thought the circles were a good idea.

"But I think it is actually good that we are given the freedom to sit on the square, of course according to the rules," she said.

(Writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Slovak premier, government resign over Russian vaccine deal

    Slovakia's Prime Minister Igor Matovic and his government resigned on Tuesday to ease a political crisis triggered by a secret deal to buy Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. It is the first European government to collapse due to its handling of the pandemic but the move will keep the current four-party coalition in power and avoid the possibility of an early election. President Zuzana Caputova accepted the resignation and asked Eduard Heger from Matovic’s Ordinary People party to form a new government.

  • Man sentenced for using Molotov cocktails to burn police cars during Seattle protest

    Federal prosecutors said the Molotov cocktails posed a huge danger to the hundreds of people protesting in the area following the death of George Floyd.

  • 1,033 people sent us ideas on how to dislodge the Ever Given ship from the Suez Canal. Here are 19 of our favorite.

    Bet the 6% of you who wanted to just blow the boat up are feeling pretty pretty silly right about now.

  • Ireland may add U.S., France, Italy to hotel quarantine list: newspaper

    The Irish government has been advised to add 43 countries including the United States, France, Germany and Italy to a list of jurisdictions subject to mandatory hotel quarantine on arrival, the Irish Independent newspaper reported on Tuesday. Ireland last week followed neighbouring England in bringing in a hotel quarantine system for arrivals from countries deemed "high risk" or those without a negative COVID-19 test. The newspaper said the Department of Health's Travel Expert Advisory Group had recommended the additions on the basis of high incidence levels of the disease or concerning variants and that a government decision would be taken later this week.

  • SpaceX starship SN11 rocket fails to land safely after test launch in Texas: SpaceX

    "We do appear to have lost all the data from the vehicle," SpaceX engineer John Insprucker said in a webcast video of the rocket's flight test. The Starship was one in a series of prototypes for the heavy-lift rocket being developed by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private space company to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the moon and Mars. "Looks like engine 2 had issues on ascent & didn’t reach operating chamber pressure during landing burn, but, in theory, it wasn’t needed," Musk tweeted on Tuesday, after SN11's test flight.

  • NYPD releases shocking video of man brutally attacking elderly Asian woman as security guards watch

    The New York Police Department is searching for a man who kicked an elderly Asian woman to the ground in midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon, stomped on her face several times while yelling anti-Asian statements at her, then casually walked away, all while security guards seemed to watch idly from inside, according to surveillance footage. The 65-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries, The Associated Press reports. One security guard in the video appears to just watch the assault, before being joined on camera by two other guards. After the assailant walks away, one guard is seen shutting the door as the woman lies on the sidewalk. NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.” Happened in front of 360 W. 43rd St. 11:40am. Sources say building security guard not only failed to render her aid... 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZLtQEHHJci — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021 The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is asking anyone with information to contact the department. There has been a sharp rise in reports of violence against Asian Americans since last March, according to Stop AAPI Hate. President Biden, in an address earlier in March, said the "vicious hate crimes" are "wrong, it's un-American, and it must stop." More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksTexas Gov. Greg Abbott banned mask mandates. Nevertheless, Austin persisted.Biden is nominating his 1st slate of federal judges, including a successor to Merrick Garland

  • Woman wins fishing trip at Pennsylvania church raffle — but told it’s for ‘men only’

    The church said the trip was limited to men as “a matter of personal standards and protection and there was no intent of discrimination.”

  • Argentine leftist group protests AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine maker amid delays

    An Argentine far-left workers group protested on Monday outside local vaccine market mAbxience, which is producing the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 drug for the region, criticizing delays to doses being available in the country. Around 50-100 people, organized by the Workers' Left Front-Unity alliance, protested with banners reading "vaccines for all" outside the plant in the Garín neighborhood of Buenos Aires, which is making the vaccine's active ingredient. Argentina's vaccine rollout has been mired by delays, raising tensions over access to inoculations which resulted in the resignation of the health minister in February over a "VIP vaccine" scandal.

  • Italy's prime minister got the AstraZeneca vaccine, a shot Europe is struggling to persuade people to get

    Mario Draghi and his wife, both 73, were given their first shot of AstraZeneca's jab on Tuesday after its use was resumed in Italy.

  • Visa to allow payment settling with cryptocurrency

    Visa said on Monday it will allow the use of the cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network, the latest sign of growing acceptance of digital currencies by the mainstream financial industry. Visa told Reuters exclusively that it launched the pilot program with payment and crypto platform Crypto.com and plans to offer the option to more partners later this year. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, jumped to a one-week high on the news, rising as much as 4.5% to more than $58,000.Traditionally, if a customer chooses to use a Crypto.com Visa card to pay for a coffee, the digital currency would need to be converted into traditional money, deposited in a bank account and wired to Visa at the end of the day. Visa's latest step strips out the need to convert digital coin in order for the transaction to be settled.The move from Visa comes as finance firms including BNY Mellon, BlackRock and Mastercard take steps to make more use of cryptocurrencies for investment and payment purposes, and after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said last week that customers can buy its electric vehicles with bitcoin.

  • Sturgeon pledges to tackle child poverty 'scandal' after failing to make progress over past 14 years

    Nicola Sturgeon has claimed that ending child poverty will become her latest “driving mission”, despite failing to reduce it during her previous 14 years in Government. In a speech to party activists on Monday, the SNP leader claimed that if she wins re-election, she would introduce new policies aimed at ending the “scandal” and lift tens of thousands of children out of privation. However, opponents accused her of a “record of shame” over almost a decade-and-a-half in power, which includes five years as the SNP health secretary and seven as First Minister. According to a Scottish Government report published last week, relative child poverty north of the border has been “gradually increasing” over the past decade while absolute child poverty “has remained largely stable”. The analysis added: “Persistent poverty has started to gradually increase.” Rates of child poverty in Ms Sturgeon’s own Glasgow Southside constituency are also the highest in Scotland, according to a study published in 2019.

  • Scheifele has 2 goals, assist as Jets beat Flames 5-1

    Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 Monday night. Nate Thompson, Andrew Copp and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Winnipeg. Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists and Kyle Connor added two.

  • Hong Kong: What is China's 'patriot' plan for electoral reform?

    Aiming to tighten control over Hong Kong, China wants only "patriots" to run for office.

  • Coronation Street: William Roache 'well' after contracting Covid-19

    ITV confirms the actor, 88, took time off work and is "looking forward to returning to the cobbles".

  • Here's how to watch day 2 of Derek Chauvin's murder trial

    Chauvin is the police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck for several minutes last May. Day 2 of Chauvin's trial starts 9:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.

  • Fact check: Judge did not rule Dominion Voting Systems machines engineered to yield fraud

    A post falsely claims Dominion Voting Systems machines were designed to create fraud, a claim that appears to originate in a discredited report.

  • Kentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

    Republicans in Kentucky overrode a veto of a bill that would let a GOP committee pick the options for a temporary replacement of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), should he retire before completing his term. The Kentucky legislature on Monday overrode Gov. Andy Beshear's (D) veto of Senate Bill 228, which "restricts his ability to fill any vacancies that arise if one of the state's U.S. senators dies or leaves office early," the Louisville Courier Journal reports. As the report explains, the governor of Kentucky has previously been able to pick anyone from either party to temporarily complete the rest of a senator's term when there's a vacancy. But under Senate Bill 228, the governor is required to pick a replacement of the same political party as the senator departing and also choose from a list of three options provided by the executive committee from that senator's state party. The bill was "designed to ensure the governor can't appoint a Democrat to what's likely to be a safe seat for Republicans," the Louisville Courier Journal explains. McConnell himself backed the bill, which led to some speculation that he could retire before his new six-year term is completed, though the lead sponsor of SB 228 said McConnell isn't planning his retirement, according to the report. Beshear has criticized the bill, saying it "delegates the power to select a representative to an unelected, unaccountable political committee that only represents a fraction of Kentuckians, when a senator is supposed to represent all of us." Read more at the Louisville Courier Journal. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksTexas Gov. Greg Abbott banned mask mandates. Nevertheless, Austin persisted.Biden is nominating his 1st slate of federal judges, including a successor to Merrick Garland

  • Mafia fugitive was living a quiet island life. Then police found his YouTube cooking show.

    The alleged gangster's "love for Italian cuisine” — and tattoo ink — made his arrest possible, Italian police said.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will ban coronavirus 'vaccine passports' in the state

    Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would block Florida businesses from requiring vaccine passports as President Biden pushes for a national program.

  • Miami man arrested after 12-year-old boy raped and shot in face, police say

    A 43-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the abduction, rape and shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Brownsville, police said.