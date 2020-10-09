Belgium banks on King Charles II to save its fishermen from no-deal Brexit

Bruges - Alexander Spatari /Alex Spatari

Belgium will invoke a 1666 Royal charter granting its fishermen the eternal right to fish British waters if there is a no deal Brexit.

Boris Johnson has threatened to quit negotiations with Brussels if a trade deal is not in sight by the Oct 15 EU summit. No-deal would hit Belgian fisherman hard because they would face being shut out of British waters.

King Charles II granted 50 men of Bruges the right to fish UK waters for “eternity” after staying in the city during his 1656 to 1659 exile after the English Civil War that ended with the execution of his father, Charles I.

The regional government of Dutch-speaking Flanders said it would use the ancient charter in the courts if necessary.

"Our goal is to reach a negotiated deal," a spokesperson for Flemish Fisheries Minister Hilde Crevits told Belgian radio.

"But if we don't reach a deal, we could invoke the charter. It dates back to 1666 but was confirmed by a UK lawyer in 1820."

EU boats land about eight times more fish in UK waters than British fishermen do in EU waters. Three quarters of the fish sold in the Belgian port of Ostend are caught in British waters.

“One wonders if it is in Belgium’s, or anyone’s interests to start going back to such historic claims. A lot could get put back on the table,” a British source said.

Britain began fishing negotiations with the newly established Kingdom of Belgium in 1849. A treaty was signed but Belgium insisted at the time it was “without prejudice” to the 1666 “fishing privilege”.

The charter was rediscovered in Bruges city archives by alderman Victor Depaepe in 1963, who wrote to Queen Elizabeth pressing the claim.

Mr Depaepe, an accountant and owner of a fishing fleet, contrived to have himself arrested by the Royal Navy while fishing off the coast of East Sussex.

British authorities never brought the case to court, which has fuelled speculation prosecutors believed the charter could still be legally enforceable.

Dr Lee Rotherham, former director of special projects at Vote Leave, said the potential legal logjam could be easily solved.

“The UK could quite legitimately state that the Bruges fishermen count against the EU quota. They just go to the top of the access list,” the longstanding fisheries campaigner said.

A UK government spokesman said: “We suspect that the United Nations Convention for the Law of the Sea might supersede this charter.”

Flanders has sent a copy of the charter to Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, who has vowed to protect historic fishing rights and coastal communities.

The European Commission said it had received and would reply to the letter but refused to comment further. Negotiations are ongoing in London today and will resume in Brussels next week.

Brussels does not believe Mr Johnson will carry out his threat to walk when his Oct 15 deadline is missed, as they expect. The EU has set a deadline of the end of October to avoid Britain leaving the transition period without a deal.

“I don't see any intention that the British will suspend negotiations. Negotiations will continue. It is not a deadline," the senior EU diplomat said.

The sides are still divided over the level playing field, especially subsidy law, and the enforcement of the deal.

A senior EU diplomat said he did not believe fisheries would be "a major impediment to an EU-UK agreement".

The EU is mulling redistributing its internal fishing opportunities to mitigate the impact of Brexit on the hardest hit fishermen but the diplomat warned that France was the toughest EU member state to convince to compromise.

British negotiators have offered the EU a three-year “transition period”, with UK fishing opportunities gradually increasing and EU opportunities decreasing.