Belgium chocolate factory shut after salmonella infection

·1 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — A huge Belgian chocolate factory has halted production after detecting salmonella in a batch of chocolates.

The Barry Callebaut company said Thursday that its plant in Wieze – which it says is the world’s largest chocolate factory – shut down all production lines as a precaution while the contamination is investigated.

Barry Callebaut produces chocolate for multiple brands sold around the world.

The salmonella was detected Monday, and all chocolate products made at the plant were placed on hold pending investigation, the company said. It identified lecithin, an emulsifier routinely used in making chocolates, as the source of the contamination.

The company said it informed Belgian food safety authorities and is contacting customers who might have contaminated products in their possession.

It is unclear whether any consumers have reported being sickened by the chocolates.

Earlier this year, at least 200 reported cases of salmonella were believed linked to chocolate Easter eggs made in another Belgian plant operated by Italian company Ferrero.

Recommended Stories

  • James Wiseman, Patrick Baldwin Jr. highlight Warriors' summer league roster

    The California Classic begins Saturday, with the Warriors facing the Kings at 4:30 p.m. at Chase Center.

  • KLM pays back last of Dutch government pandemic loans

    Dutch flag carrier KLM announced Thursday it is repaying the last portion of loans it got from from the Netherlands government and banks to help it survive when the COVID-19 pandemic threw global aviation into a tailspin. KLM earlier this year paid back the rest of the loans to banks. The announcement came a before day CEO Pieter Elbers is to be replaced by Marjan Rintel and against a backdrop of weeks of backups and canceled flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport as the busy aviation hub struggles with staff shortages also blamed on the pandemic.

  • New Crypto Super PAC Has Deep Pockets—and Old Connections

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Gage SkidmorePay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.A new “crypto” super PAC with some wealthy friends has just appeared on the scene, and the group is not messing around.The “Crypto Freedom PAC” has already thrown nearly a million dollars into ads supporting Arizona GOP Senate candidate and Bitcoin millionaire Blake Masters.The PAC is openly allied with con

  • European Union inks deal on crypto transfer tracing rules

    The European Union has agreed on new rules subjecting cryptocurrency transfers to the same money-laundering rules as traditional banking transfers. EU negotiators signed a provisional agreement late Wednesday for the 27-nation bloc's first rules on tracing transfers of crypto assets like bitcoin, which is aimed at clamping down on illicit transfers and blocking suspicious transactions. Crypto companies would have to hand this information over to authorities investigating criminal activity such as money laundering or terrorist financing.

  • North Carolina sheriffs carry clout when defending officers at risk of losing their badges

    When sheriffs make pleas to a state commission dominated by other sheriffs, employees with job troubles are more likely to keep their jobs.

  • Republicans in Congress: Hearings? What Hearings?

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe sixth and latest hearing from the House’s Jan. 6 Committee was, undoubtedly, its biggest blockbuster yet.But where one audience saw a Watergate-level historic event in former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony, another key audience likely saw... nothing.Amid the cable TV and social media frenzy that unfolded before, during, and after Hutchinson’s testimony, Republican members of Congress were largely silent. One reason why is

  • 14-year-old tiger dies after contracting COVID-19 at zoo

    A 14-year-old tiger has died from health complications after contracting COVID-19 at an Ohio zoo, officials said. Jupiter, a 14-year-old Amur tiger, passed away on Sunday after officials at the Columbus Zoo confirmed that he had developed pneumonia which was caused by the COVID-19 virus. To complicate matters, Jupiter had been dealing with long-term treatment of some chronic underlying illnesses, said the Columbus Zoo, and this made him more susceptible to the COVID-19 virus.

  • How to prevent food from getting spoiled during a power outage

    When you lose power for more than a few minutes, it doesn't necessarily mean everything in your refrigerator will spoil. There are things you can do to prepare before, during and after an outage that can save your food.