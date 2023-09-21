Belgium considers supplying F-16 fighters to Ukraine

Belgian Ministry of Defense is exploring the possibility of sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Belgian PM Alexander De Croo said in an interview with VRT news agency on Sept. 20.

"We have instructed the Defense Ministry to assess the current status of our aircraft," De Croo said during his visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

Previously, the Belgian military had raised concerns about the aging of their existing F-16 fighters, which, according to Belgian standards, are due for replacement. This raises questions about how long these aircraft could potentially serve in Ukraine.

"We need to consider all available options. If these aircraft can still be of utility, we should certainly explore the possibility," De Croo said.

It is also important to note that if Ukraine were to employ Belgian aircraft solely for training purposes, different requirements would apply.

Earlier, the Belgian government had approved the country's participation in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, with Belgium providing its aircraft for this purpose.

In the upcoming weeks, the Belgian Ministry of Defense will dispatch a group of three servicemen to the training center for Ukrainian F-16 pilots in Denmark. Denmark has made its Skrydstrup airbase in the southern part of the country available for this training.

Next year, Belgium plans to send two two-seat training aircraft of the F-16B type to Denmark to enhance pilot training. Additionally, around fifty servicemen, primarily technical personnel, will be responsible for the deployment of the F-16 aircraft.

Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, revealed in an interview with NV on Sept. 15 that experienced Ukrainian pilots would undergo training to operate F-16s in the United States and Denmark, while younger pilots would receive training in the United Kingdom.

