Belgium detects first case of new COVID-19 variant in Europe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium has detected the first case of the new coronavirus variant which was first found in South Africa, a virologist said on Friday.

Marc Van Ranst, whose laboratory works closely with Belgium's public health body Sciensano, said on Twitter that the variant was found in a traveller returning in Belgium from Egypt on Nov 11. The person developed the first symptoms on Nov. 22, the virologist said

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio and Marine Strauss; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israel has reported its first COVID-19 case involving a 'worrying' new coronavirus variant that's spreading fast in southern Africa

    The B.1.1.529 variant was detected in a person traveling to Israel from Malawi, and two other people are in isolation, Israel's health ministry said.

  • UN envoy: Sudan's new deal saved the country from civil war

    The deal struck in Sudan to reinstate the prime minister following a military coup is imperfect but has saved the country from sliding into civil strife, the U.N. envoy to Sudan said on Friday. Volker Perthes was speaking of the agreement between Sudan's military leaders and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, who was deposed and put under house arrest following the coup last month that stirred an international outcry. “The agreement of course is not perfect,” Perthes told The Associated Press.

  • Biden administration to release federal oil leasing review soon - sources

    President Joe Biden's administration launched the review earlier this year in what had been widely seen as a first step in delivering on a campaign promise to end new federal fossil fuel drilling to fight climate change. The report, however, is not expected to recommend a cessation of oil and gas leasing – which would likely require an act of Congress - but rather pave the way for changes in the way the federal program is administered. Under the U.S. federal oil and gas leasing program, the Interior Department is required to hold regular auctions of federal land for the oil and gas drilling industry - an initiative intended to boost domestic energy self-sufficiency and raise money for public coffers.

  • German air force to transfer COVID patients as some hospitals overwhelmed

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany readied its air force to transfer COVID-19 patients from overwhelmed hospitals in the south as national case numbers rocketed and a new virus variant in South Africa caused widespread alarm. Germany posted a dip in the coronavirus infection rate over the summer but cases have risen sharply in recent weeks and daily new infections hit a record above 76,000 on Friday. On Thursday, Europe's biggest economy crossed the threshold of 100,000 COVID-19-related deaths https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/german-covid-19-deaths-pass-100000-mark-fourth-wave-takes-hold-2021-11-25 amid warnings from hospitals mainly in the south and the east that their intensive care units were filling to capacity.

  • Elon Musk Says We Need to Live in Glass Domes Before We Can Terraform Mars

    Elon Musk wants to terraform Mars and establish a colony on the Red Planet. But before we can do that, humans need to live in glass domes, Musk says.

  • Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

    The latest rocket launch schedule for Florida's Space Coast, which includes Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • Richard III archaeologists strike again with Roman mosaic

    A team of archaeologists from the University of Leicester in central England certainly appear to have the golden touch. Nearly a decade on from uncovering the remains of King Richard III under a car park near Leicester Cathedral, the university's archaeological team have unearthed a Roman mosaic featuring the great Greek hero of Achilles in battle with brave Hector during the Trojan War — this time in a farmer's field about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of London. John Thomas, deputy director of University of Leicester Archaeological Services and project manager on the excavations, said the mosaic says a lot about the person who commissioned it in the late Roman period, between the 3rd and 4th century.

  • Curiosity rover reveals cliffside living could keep future Mars astronauts safe

    The rover's brief 'stopover' at Murray Buttes, over five years ago, may have provided NASA scientists with what they need to keep future Mars astronauts safe.

  • Archaeologists Have Discovered the Oldest Jewelry on Record—and It Dates Back 150,000 Years

    The archaeologists unearthed the 33 beads from a cave in Morocco between 2014 and 2018.

  • SpaceX Just Crushed Blue Origin in Court

    It's been seven months since NASA originally awarded its Human Landing System (HLS) contract to SpaceX, a $2.9 billion award to build the spacecraft that will return American astronauts to the moon. For all seven of those months, Blue Origin struggled to seize the contract away from SpaceX, first filing a protest with the Government Accountability Office, and after losing there, taking its case to federal court.

  • Alligator with tooth growing through its nose caught in Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp

    Imagine the pain the alligator went through as the tooth grew.

  • Get Lost in These New Hubble Photos of the Solar System’s Gas Giants

    NASA, ESA, A. Simon (NASA-GSFC), and M. H. WongNow you have something to stare at when your relatives are squabbling during Thanksgiving: NASA just released a slew of amazing new photos of the solar system’s most distant planets, shot by the Hubble Space Telescope earlier this fall.The new images of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune are part of a “grand tour” that Hubble embarks on annually to document how the outer planets are changing year after year. Although it’s more than 30 years old, H

  • LOOKING UP: Andromeda Galaxy- getting closer as we speak!

    Our cosmic neighbor, the Andromeda, is so near astronomically speaking, we can just look up and see it as a small, hazy ellipse.

  • The search for extra-terrestrial life is going to look at our nearest galactic neighbor

    Scientists are starting to look for life in our galactic backyard.

  • Blowing up the Death Star would cause an economic crisis (and other reasons employers shouldn't pay off workers' college debt)

    An academic paper found that destroying the Death Star would trigger an economic crisis in “Star Wars'” fictional universe.

  • A 3-foot-long mammoth tusk hidden on the ocean floor could offer clues about the ancient creatures

    Scientists discovered a 3-foot-long tusk roughly 10,000 feet below the ocean's surface. Mammoth fossils rarely wind up there.

  • A rare Roman mosaic was discovered buried beneath a farmer's field in the UK

    The rare mosaic depicts scenes from Homer's "The Iliad" and it was found by the family that owns the land during lockdown last year.

  • Nuclear Fusion Finally Finds Its Place in the Sun

    When “nuclear energy” is discussed, it’s almost always in reference to nuclear fission, which generates energy by splitting atoms—and is the source of power for nuclear weapons and all of the nuclear generators in operation today. Nuclear fusion, on the other hand, occurs when two positively charged nuclei merge. It’s the same kind of reaction that powers our sun—sparked by the star’s massive size, heat and gravitational fields.

  • Upcoming Moon missions spur the search for new spacesuits

    Nasa has asked the private sector to design new spacesuits that can be used on the Moon.

  • NASA Just Sent a Spacecraft to Knock an Asteroid off Course

    SpaceX and NASA have just launched the DART planetary defense spacecraft into space where it will attempt to shove an asteroid out of its orbit. The post NASA Just Sent a Spacecraft to Knock an Asteroid off Course appeared first on Nerdist.