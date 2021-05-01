Belgium police, partiers clash anew over virus restrictions

  • Police use tear gas and a water cannon to disperse gatherers at the Bois de la Cambre park during a party called "La Boum 2" in Brussels, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Police put on extra patrols Saturday to monitor the gathering which is being held in defiance of Belgium's current COVID-19 regulations. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
  • Police use tear gas and a water cannon to disperse gatherers at the Bois de la Cambre park during a party called "La Boum 2" in Brussels, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Police put on extra patrols Saturday to monitor the gathering which is being held in defiance of Belgium's current COVID-19 regulations. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
  • Police attempt to disperse gatherers at the Bois de la Cambre park during a party called "La Boum 2" in Brussels, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Police put on extra patrols Saturday to monitor the gathering which is being held in defiance of Belgium's current COVID-19 regulations. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
  • Police attempt to disperse gatherers at the Bois de la Cambre park during a party called "La Boum 2" in Brussels, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Police put on extra patrols Saturday to monitor the gathering which is being held in defiance of Belgium's current COVID-19 regulations. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
  • Police use tear gas and a water cannon to disperse gatherers at the Bois de la Cambre park during a party called "La Boum 2" in Brussels, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Police put on extra patrols Saturday to monitor the gathering which is being held in defiance of Belgium's current COVID-19 regulations. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
  • Police use tear gas and a water cannon to disperse gatherers at the Bois de la Cambre park during a party called "La Boum 2" in Brussels, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Police put on extra patrols Saturday to monitor the gathering which is being held in defiance of Belgium's current COVID-19 regulations. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
  • Police use tear gas and a water cannon to disperse gatherers at the Bois de la Cambre park during a party called "La Boum 2" in Brussels, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Police put on extra patrols Saturday to monitor the gathering which is being held in defiance of Belgium's current COVID-19 regulations. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
  • A man watches as police use tear gas and a water cannon against gatherers at the Bois de la Cambre park during a party called "La Boum 2" in Brussels, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Police put on extra patrols Saturday to monitor the gathering which is being held in defiance of Belgium's current COVID-19 regulations. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
  • Police use tear gas and a water cannon to disperse gatherers at the Bois de la Cambre park during a party called "La Boum 2" in Brussels, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Police put on extra patrols Saturday to monitor the gathering which is being held in defiance of Belgium's current COVID-19 regulations. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
1 / 9

Virus Outbreak Belgium May Day

Police use tear gas and a water cannon to disperse gatherers at the Bois de la Cambre park during a party called "La Boum 2" in Brussels, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Police put on extra patrols Saturday to monitor the gathering which is being held in defiance of Belgium's current COVID-19 regulations. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
·1 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — A few thousand people gathered for an illegal party in a Brussels park Saturday to protest COVID-19 restrictions, only to be met with a big police force who used a water cannon and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

It was the second such open-air gathering in a month. Once again, the mostly young people disregarded pleas from the government and the capital city to stay away and respect mask-wearing and social-distancing rules.

Police came early to the La Cambre woods after being warned that the party would be organized. The clashes erupted after big crowds started gathering late in the afternoon.

Some protesters gathered around a bonfire shouting “Freedom!” and “Where is the party? Here is the party!” Some pelted the police with objects.

Belgium still has strict rules banning major gatherings and insists on people wearing facemasks in large crowds.

The Brussels prosecutor’s office had warned that police would be deployed at the park and that anyone breaching restrictions could be prosecuted. It was unclear how many people had been detained or injured. At least one person was seen being taken away on a stretcher and put into an ambulance.

Two dozen people were arrested during last month's illegal party and several people were injured.

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Recommended Stories

  • The toll pandemic isolation took on me and my autistic son

    The coronavirus pandemic was hard on all families, but not more so than those isolated from their autistic children.

  • When does the stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland end?

    What is the stamp duty holiday and when will it finish?

  • Hospitality bosses launch legal action against SNP government over 'toxic' Covid curbs

    Scotland’s bar and nightclub bosses have taken legal action aimed at overturning “toxic” coronavirus rules which they say can no longer be justified due to plummeting Covid-19 rates. The Night Time Industries Scotland trade body is to seek a judicial review aimed at ending draconian curbs on venue capacity and opening hours, saying their continuation would amount to a breach of their human rights. Pubs in Scotland have been allowed to open since Monday but there are limits on opening hours and they can only serve alcohol outdoors. It is expected that restrictions will be eased further next month, but venues would still have to close by 10:30pm with distancing rules in place. Nicola Sturgeon has so far refused pressure to bring forward her plan for lockdown easing, despite the success of the vaccination programme leading to drastic reductions in case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths.

  • Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree ceasefire after border clashes

    BISHKEK (Reuters) -Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed what they called a complete ceasefire on Saturday after reports of fresh shooting and troop build-ups in the aftermath of border clashes earlier this week that killed 49 people. The heads of the countries' state security bodies announced the agreement in a joint briefing in Kyrgyzstan hours after Kyrgyzstan's border guard service said Tajik troops opened fire on Kyrgyz vehicles on their side of the border. "The tragedy that happened in the border area must never happen again," Saimumin Yatiyev, head of Tajikistan's State National Security Committee, said as he stood next to his Kyrgyz counterpart Kamchybek Tashiyev.

  • Buffett's Berkshire rebounds from pandemic's depths, buys back more stock

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday its earnings are rebounding from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and that it has extended its aggressive stock repurchases with $6.6 billion of new buybacks. Indeed, Berkshire said many businesses are enjoying "considerably higher" earnings and revenue, while others such as the Precision Castparts aircraft parts unit still struggle. "Results were really good," said Jim Shanahan, a Edward Jones & Co analyst with a "buy" rating on Berkshire.

  • Is Washington prepared for a geopolitical 'tech race'?

    When Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan sat down with Chinese officials in Anchorage, Alaska for the first high-level bilateral summit of the new administration, it was not a typical diplomatic meeting. “There is growing consensus that the era of engagement with China has come to an unceremonious close,” wrote Sullivan and Kurt Campbell, the Administration's Asia czar also in attendance, back in 2019. A little more than one hundred days into the Biden Administration, there is no shortage of views on how it should handle this new era of Sino-American relations.

  • Italy reports 226 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 12,965 new cases

    Italy reported 226 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 263 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 12,965 from 13,446. Italy has registered 121,033 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The total number of intensive care patients however fell to 2,522 from a previous 2,583.

  • Sheriff's office fires deputy who punched teen, another who pulled gun on driver

    Bert Dillow and Eric D. Sanchez were terminated from the Harris County Sheriff's Office for violating department policies.

  • Noel Clarke: Report made to police after allegations against actor

    The actor denies any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing and no police investigation has begun.

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s mother settles with foundation raising funds in son’s name

    “Ahmaud is the last thing I think about every night and the first thing I think about each morning,” Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery recently told CNN. Ahmaud Arbery’s mother has reached an agreement out of court with the 2:23 Foundation after an ongoing dispute. As theGrio reported last May, supporters of Ahmaud Arbery, who was ambushed and fatally shot in Georgia by two white men, organized a multi-mile run to raise awareness about his murder and honor him on what would’ve been his 26th birthday.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • ‘We’re Americans’: Liz Cheney defends Joe Biden fist bump as her Trump feud splits GOP

    The Wyoming congresswoman is fending off moves to remove her from party leadership

  • Trading up in the NFL Draft for a QB is a huge risk - here's how it has worked in the past

    Trading up in the NFL Draft is can be a costly endeavor - but for the teams that it works out for, it's well worth the investment.

  • Sumo wrestler dies month after falling on head during bout

    A Japanese sumo wrestler has died a month after falling on his head during a bout in a case that has raised questions about the sport’s response to medical emergencies. Hibikiryu, 28, died of acute respiratory failure on Wednesday, the Japan Sumo Association said. The wrestler, whose real name was Mitsuki Amano, was thrown by his opponent during a bout at a tournament on March 26.

  • Afghanistan car bomb kills 30 at guesthouse in Logar province

    High school students are among those killed in eastern Afghanistan, and dozens more people are hurt.

  • Warrant for Giuliani's phones and computers seeks communications with over a dozen people

    (Reuters) -U.S. investigators are seeking to review Rudy Giuliani's phones and computers for communications with more than a dozen people, including a high-ranking prosecutor in Ukraine, according to a warrant executed at his apartment this week. They also are searching for communications with any U.S. government official or employee relating to Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was ousted by the Trump administration in 2019, the warrant says. Agents seized more than 10 cell phones and computers from Giuliani's Manhattan apartment and office in raids on Wednesday, according to his lawyer, Bob Costello, who read the search warrant to a Reuters reporter.

  • No violations. Ky Racing Commission won’t bar Sheikh Mohammed and his Derby favorite.

    The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is not going to take any action against the royal, multi-billionaire owner of this year’s Kentucky Derby favorite for allegedly kidnapping his daughter a few years ago.

  • The value of a LaMelo Ball, Malik Monk return: ‘We’re going to be a problem to guard’

    Here’s when the Charlotte Hornets’ injured will likely return to game action after lengthy absences.

  • Tommy Tremble brings violence and versatility to Panthers offense as newest TE

    The Carolina Panthers added the fourth player in this year’s draft class.