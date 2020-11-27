Belgium reports bird flu outbreak on farm - OIE

PARIS (Reuters) - Belgium has confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N5 bird flu on a poultry farm, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday.

The outbreak, which occurred in the western town of Menen near the border with France, killed 600 birds and led to the destruction of the other 151,000 birds in the flock, the OIE said in a website alert.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Louise Heavens)

