Belgium to set up $1.8 billion relief fund for Ukraine financed by frozen Russian wealth

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo announced plans to create a special fund to support Ukraine worth EUR 1.7 euros ($1.8 billion) during a joint conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Oct. 11.

The money for the fund will be taken from tax on income from frozen Russian assets in the country.

"It is quite clear to us that 100% of tax income from these assets should go to the Ukrainian population," De Croo said.

He added that the country did it last year and will do it again this year.

The Belgian official explained that the money from the fund would be used for military equipment, humanitarian aid, the European Peace Facility, macroeconomic support, etc.

The funds will be allocated by prior agreement, said de Croo.

The politician stressed that Belgium will remain "on the side of Ukraine" as long as necessary.

"We have been on the side of the Ukrainian population from the very beginning," he said.

“We know that the circumstances in Ukraine are extremely difficult... We know what you are fighting for and we will keep supporting you in this.”

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that his country, together with the European Union, is considering legal authority to direct $300 billion worth of Russian assets to rebuild and meet other needs of Ukraine.

On Jan. 26, the EU Council's legal service developed a plan to use the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank, worth about $36.8 billion, to finance Ukraine's recovery.

As a result of arrests and various mechanisms for confiscating the assets of Russians and collaborators in Ukraine, UAH 28.3 billion ($775.6 million) have been transferred to the state budget since Feb. 24, 2022.

However, according to Bloomberg, the EU has assessed that it cannot legally confiscate fully frozen Russian assets and is instead focusing on the temporary use of these assets.

On Oct. 11, Zelenskyy arrived for an unannounced visit to Belgium. The Ukrainian president planned to meet with the country's leader and other members of the government.

On the same day, Brussels hosted a Ramstein meeting, in which Zelenskyy participated in person for the first time, as well as a meeting of NATO defense ministers and a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine