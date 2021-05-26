Belgium suspends J&J vaccine for under 41s after death

·1 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium on Wednesday suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for people under age 41 following the death of a person who had received the shot.

The government said in a statement it was asking for urgent advice from the European Medicines Agency, the European Union's drug regulator, before it would consider lifting the suspension. It added that the impact on the national vaccination drive would be very limited.

Belgium was using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for elderly with reduced mobility and the homeless since it only takes one shot to be protected. Those shots will be continued.

It said it took the action after a single case “where there was serious side effects after administering the Janssen vaccine,” using the local name for the Johnson & Johnson shot.

It said a woman was vaccinated through her foreign employer outside the Belgian system and had died in Belgium last week after developing “serious thrombosis and reduced blood platelets.”

It didn't provide more information about the patient, beyond saying she was under 40.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Recommended Stories

  • A lemur on my keyboard - Thai girl plays for animals in deserted zoo

    Dressed from head to toe in a bright green alligator costume, a girl was playing a tune on her keyboard in a Thai zoo, unfazed by a lemur climbing onto the instrument. It was the latest in an unusual series of outdoor recitals at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, southeast of Bangkok, by 11-year-old Seenlada Supat, who says she wants to keep the animals company while visitor numbers are low due to a COVID-19 outbreak. "I'm playing music to soothe the animals to help them feel relaxed and give them company so they are not too lonely," she told Reuters.

  • Money-Market Funds Are Turning to the Fed to Fend Off Losses

    One Fed money-market facility has seen the most use in years this week. It pays a 0% rate on the cash funds leave there.

  • Polling shows vaccine myths are persisting among unvaccinated people

    Reproduced from KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor; Chart: Axios VisualsBig myths about COVID vaccines are showing real staying power among unvaccinated Americans.The big picture: While misinformation isn't the only factor fueling hesitancy, it's an ongoing problem the media, health leaders and trusted messengers need to chip away at.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: All told, 67% of unvaccinated adults either believed or weren’t sure about at least one major falsehood about the vaccines.One big myth with legs is that the vaccines cause COVID-19. 36% of respondents either thought that was true or weren't sure; it was also the biggest misconception among Black and Hispanic Americans as well as young adults.Different myths have gained ground among vaccine-hesitant Republicans: 37% either believed that the vaccines change your DNA, or weren't sure.Leaders, from Biden on down, can keep hammering away at the facts. So can the media.Doctors, nurses, community health workers and pharmacists are also important sources of information for unvaccinated Americans and trusted messengers.They have a special role to play in their communities clearing up the myths about vaccines that remain among the most hesitant groups.Go deeper: Read the full column (Kaiser Family Foundation)More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining

    A crackdown by Beijing is rapidly accelerating a shift in focus by makers of machines that 'mine' cryptocurrencies like bitcoin from China to North America and Central Asia as Chinese clients face an uncertain future. China's central government vowed to clamp down on bitcoin mining and trading on Friday, causing some miners to halt all or part of their operations in a country that accounts for more than half of the world's crypto supply. Hangzhou-based Ebang International said that its "mining machines will still be in short supply" overseas, even if domestic sales disappear.

  • Golf-PGA chief apologises for crowd issues at PGA Championship

    When eventual champion Mickelson's approach shot found the green at the 18th, spectators raced to follow him up the fairway, enveloping him in the crowd and leaving the 50-year-old unnerved by the experience. Koepka, who is recovering from a dislocated kneecap, said he had been "dinged" a few times in the knee by the crowd.

  • BMO Tops Estimates as Provisions Drop, Loan Income Recovers

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal’s fiscal second-quarter earnings beat estimates as the waning Covid-19 crisis allowed the lender to set aside less for souring loans and gave a lift to the company’s personal and commercial banking businesses.Profit more than doubled in Bank of Montreal’s Canadian personal and commercial banking unit and rose 60% in its U.S. division in the three months through April, the Toronto-based lender said Wednesday. Total provisions for credit losses fell 95% from a year earlier.Given vaccination progress in the U.S. and Canada, the pandemic is likely to conclude without the once-expected deluge of souring loans. That’s giving individuals and businesses confidence to ramp up borrowing, boosting Bank of Montreal’s personal and commercial loan balances in the U.S. from the first quarter and lifting its company and consumer installment loans in Canada. The firm also kept expenses in check, a key focus for investors.“BMO delivered against a high bar of expectations,” Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst at National Bank of Canada, said in a note to clients.With the risk of widespread defaults fading, Bank of Montreal set aside just C$60 million ($50 million) in provisions for credit losses last quarter. That compares with C$1.12 billion in provisions a year earlier and is less than analysts’ C$219 million average estimate for set-asides. The lender even recorded a C$13 million recovery of provisions for performing loans in its Canadian banking business and a C$29 million recovery in the U.S. unit.Net income rose 89% to C$1.3 billion, or C$1.91 a share. Excluding some items, profit was C$3.13 a share. Analysts estimated C$2.75, on average.Capital MarketsWhile most banks are benefiting from strong performance in their capital-markets divisions, Bank of Montreal is getting an extra boost because the unit stumbled with trading losses in the year-earlier period. The firm posted capital-markets net income of C$563 million last quarter, compared with a C$74 million net loss in the year-earlier period.Canada’s fourth-largest lender by assets has kept a focus on costs throughout the pandemic. The company’s adjusted net efficiency ratio improved to 56.6% from 63.8% a year earlier.“We are highly focused on continuously improving our performance,” Chief Executive Officer Darryl White said in a statement Wednesday.Canada’s hot housing market continued to fuel Bank of Montreal’s domestic mortgage business, with residential mortgage balances rising from both the first quarter and a year earlier. Bank of Montreal’s Canadian credit-card portfolio shrank as the country’s continued lockdowns restrained spending.Bank of Montreal shares have risen 28% this year, compared with a 21% gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.(Updates with analyst comment in fourth paragraph, provisions recoveries in fifth.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vaccine hesitancy grows ahead of Thailand's mass inoculation rollout

    Vaccine hesitancy has risen sharply in Thailand opinion polls show, just weeks away from the start of a mass inoculation programme and as the country fights its deadliest COVID-19 outbreak. Reasons for the rise in vaccine hesitancy were unclear in the polls, but there are widespread complaints at government disorganisation, delays in getting vaccines and reliance on Sinovac and locally made AstraZeneca doses. Thailand has reported 135,439 infections and 832 deaths since the pandemic began last year.

  • Edmunds: Five fuel-efficient used car picks under $25,000

    To streamline your search, Edmunds’ experts have highlighted five used vehicles worth considering. The pricing data is from Edmunds’ analysis of recent sales transaction data at franchised dealerships. The Toyota Prius is one of the most fuel-efficient cars on the road today.

  • Car-free San Francisco streets: Residents debate reopening

    For Vanessa Gregson, the four-lane highway that borders the beach along San Francisco's Pacific Ocean is now an automobile-free sanctuary where she can blissfully ride her bicycle and enjoy the quiet. “You feel like you’re in nature, and you’re in San Francisco.” Like cities from Paris to New York that shut roads to motorists when the coronavirus hit, environmentally friendly San Francisco closed miles of streets to automobiles so people could exercise and socialize safely.

  • These 5 States Are Now Seeing COVID Spikes

    Another week has brought new data showing the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is largely headed in the right direction. COVID cases dropped to their lowest levels since last June, and 50 percent of the adult U.S. population is fully vaccinated, according to May 24 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some areas are on a different trajectory, including five states currently seeing COVID spikes, according to data from The Washington Post.The past two weeks alone have brought a drastic reduction in COVID cases: The average has dropped 37 percent over the past two weeks as of May 24, The New York Times reports. But some states are watching their averages surge by five percent or more.The latest spikes come as states across the country begin to fall in line with the CDC's revised guidance that fully vaccinated people can now be outdoors and indoors without a face mask or social distancing.During an interview with The Washington Post on May 20, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, said that we have to overcome one last hurdle to prevent future spikes in COVID cases. "If we get to the president's goal—which I believe we will attain—of getting 70 percent of people getting at least one dose, adults that is, by July 4, there will be enough protection in the community that I really don't foresee there being the risk of a surge," Fauci predicted, "provided we continue to get people vaccinated at the rate we have now." As of May 24, 61.5 percent of U.S. adults have received at least one shot, according to the CDC's data. But there has been a plateau in the U.S.'s COVID vaccination rate in recent weeks.Other experts point out that vaccination rates may be holding steady due to one pervasive myth about the vaccine and COVID survivors. "My guess would be that the infection level among the unvaccinated population is probably higher because a lot of people probably aren't getting the vaccine because they knew they were previously infected," Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, told CNBC on May 21. The CDC says: "You should be vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19. That's because experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19. Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible—although rare—that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again."Gottlieb added that overall COVID case numbers are likely trending downward as people are still relatively cautious when they go out in public and the return of warmer weather allows for more outdoor interaction. But he warned that the pandemic was unlikely to be declared "over" anytime soon. "I think we're going to have a very quiet summer with respect to coronavirus spread and then have to contend with it again as we head into the winter," he predicted.For now, it's only a handful of states dealing with numbers moving in the wrong direction. Read on to see which five states are seeing COVID spikes of five percent or more, according to May 25 data from The Washington Post.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says We'll Be "Close to Back to Normal" by This Exact Date. 5 Kansas New cases in the last seven days: 6 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 5 percent 4 Arkansas New cases in the last seven days: 6 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 6 percentRELATED: America Will "Feel Close to Normal" by This Exact Date, COVID Expert Says. 3 Rhode Island New cases in the last seven days: 11 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 13 percent 2 Wyoming New cases in the last seven days: 14 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 26 percent RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. Mississippi New cases in the last seven days: 8 cases per 100,000 peoplePercent increase in the last seven days: 28 percentRELATED: If You Got Moderna, This Is When You'll Need a Booster, CEO Says.

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning

  • Elderly and ‘severely arthritic’ alligator somehow manages three-day escape from zoo

    Rex the alligator has lived at the zoo for 35 years

  • The other problem with Marjorie Taylor Greene's Nazi analogy

    The decision of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to retain a mask mandate for representatives who haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19 is just like the Holocaust, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) claimed in a television appearance Friday. "We can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens — so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," Greene said, "and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about." It's not, and Greene has been widely upbraided for her remarks, including by several fellow Republicans. Many of these condemnations rightly focused on how Greene's words trivialize unthinkable suffering: "Comparing wearing masks to the abuse of the Holocaust is a not-so-subtle diminution of the horrors experienced by millions," said former Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman (R) in a representative critique. That's certainly true, but there's another problem with the Nazi analogy, too: Once you analogize your enemy to Adolf Hitler, you have all but invited violence. "There's nowhere to go from Hitler," observes journalist Matt Taibbi in Hate Inc., his book on political media. "It's a rhetorical dead end. Argument is over at that point. If you go there, you're now absolving your audiences of all moral restraint, because who wouldn't kill Hitler?" As Taibbi's brief accounting of recent use of this metaphor reiterates, Greene is far from alone in her indefensible jump to the Hitler comparison. In his days as a Fox News pundit in the early 2000s, Glenn Beck was particularly bad about this. Turning his fire leftward, Taibbi argues that, a decade later, the center-left media's "conventional wisdom was that [former President Donald] Trump was Hitler" and all his voters were "racist, white nationalist traitor-Nazis." From either side, the Nazi analogy is a "sweeping, debate-ending dictum," Taibbi concludes, and in "the fight against Hitler, everything is permitted." I suppose one might fairly analogize a present-day genocide to the Holocaust, but in that case, an analogy hardly seems necessary. In domestic politics, however, the Nazi metaphor should be used with extreme parsimony, if at all. That's particularly true in a time like ours, when our norms against political violence are already under strain. More stories from theweek.comThe Fog of Trump is liftingBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for threatening package. Marx's reply was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • Biden administration shuts down Trump-instigated probe into Covid links to Wuhan lab

    The project was found to be an ineffective use of resources

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • ‘Final destination’: Log pierces car windscreen in terrifying accident reminiscent of horror movie

    Video has gone viral, inspiring comparisons to the 2003 horror flick

  • Chester County suspect accused in 4 SC, Missouri murders denied bail. What to know

    Manhunt suspect Tyler Terry was captured Monday after a week on the run and is charged with four murders and other shootings in South Carolina and Missouri.

  • Iconic New York tower bans solo visitors in a bid to cut down suicides

    Since opening in March 2019, the Vessel has attracted about 2.5 million visitors