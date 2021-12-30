Belgium in U-turn on cinema and theatre closures
Belgium reversed some of its COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday, allowing for the reopening of cinemas, theaters and concert halls. (Dec 30)
Daniel Zhang, the chief executive officer of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, who had served as a director on Didi's board since 2018 has resigned, the company said. He is succeeded by Yi Zhang, a senior legal director of Alibaba Group. Chinese authorities have come down hard on Didi, after its New York Stock Exchange listing in June, demanding it take down its app from mobile app stores while the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) investigated its handling of customer data.
As the fast-spreading coronavirus variant omicron rages through Western Europe, officials and experts in low-vaccinated Eastern Europe anticipate a post-holiday explosion of COVID-19 cases in much of the region. Many countries in Eastern Europe only recently emerged from infection waves that put a catastrophic strain on health care systems, and at times have tallied some of the highest pandemic death rates globally. Now, with omicron already confirmed across the region and the winter holidays bringing more community gatherings and international travel, public health officials are predicting a sharp virus surge in the coming weeks.
China's securities regulator has taken the nation's largest investment bank to task for underwriting the US$1.8 billion initial public offering (IPO) by Lenovo in Shanghai, in a move that sends another chilly gust through the capital markets. China International Capital Corporation (CICC), often described as the "Goldman Sachs of China," was negligent in arranging Lenovo's IPO on the Star Market, which was withdrawn in October a week after it was filed. The bank's staff failed to follow the revi
The Russian government extended on Thursday its approval for drugmaker Pharmasyntez to produce a generic version of U.S. anti-COVID-19 drug remdesivir without a patent for one year, citing the need to protect its citizens. Pharmasyntez asked the Kremlin to allow it to produce a generic version of U.S. COVID-19 drug remdesivir in November 2020 without consent from U.S. company Gilead Sciences that holds the patent. Russia's Supreme Court in May rejected a lawsuit from Gilead Sciences that challenged the decision to let Pharmasyntez develop and market remdesivir.
Economists are slashing their estimates for economic growth as cases rise and business activity slows. But a rebound in subsequent quarters could offset the near-term damage.
IPOs are back in a big way — and fashion is leading the charge.
The warnings come as the nationwide number of newly confirmed COVID-19 infections roared to a record high and hospitalizations in California and elsewhere continue to increase.
Buckingham Palace received a personal appeal from the Dean of Westminster to allow singer Elton John perform at the funeral of Princess Diana, newly released government documents show. Wesley Carr, who himself helped conduct part of the funeral service for Diana at Westminster Abbey after her death in a Paris car crash in August 1997, urged a senior figure in the royal household to include a performance by John, a friend of the princess.
More than 30,000 people are in Kentucky prisons and jails, which is among the nation’s highest according to a new report.
“It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future,” the late great New York Yankee Yogi Berra famously said. It’s certainly true as we head into 2022, where all kinds of so-called “gray swans” lurk, any of which could slow the economy and derail the stock market. “I think the key thing is that we go into 2022 in pretty good shape,” says Joel Naroff of Naroff Economics, a Southampton, Penn.-based advisory firm.
Bitcoin and Ether, the leading cryptocurrencies, continued to slide, with declines that began earlier this week approaching 10%.
The S&P 500 did almost nothing for the second day in a row as we continue to just drift into the holidays. At this point, the Santa Claus rally looks to be over.
Amazon said it fixed an error that led an Echo to tell a child to perform a dangerous TikTok challenge when the girl was looking for exercise tips.
Early data show the omicron variant of the coronavirus appears to be less severe than the delta strain among people who are vaccinated, Anthony Fauci said Wednesday.Citing international studies and some initial data from U.S. hospitals, Fauci said people who are vaccinated and boosted are also less likely to be hospitalized. And despite a surge in infections over the past month, hospitalizations have not increased nearly as quickly."We know now...
Five earthquakes have been confirmed in the Columbia area in less than 40 hours.
FedEx has been struggling to make its deliveries on time for months. And it's been struggling to turn enough profit for Wall Street for longer.
U.P. landowners and high school students are working together to solve a bathroom problem for Eben Ice Caves visitors.
"Sweet Sophia Bush walked by to go backstage, and I jumped up to hug her, and a strap just popped," the "This Is Us" star said.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has resolved a dispute with the PGA of America over the golf association's decision earlier this year to pull a major professional tournament from a Trump-owned golf course, the PGA of America said. In a press release, the PGA said it had reached a confidential settlement with the Trump Organization that resolves legal claims stemming from its decision in the wake of the storming of the U.S. Capitol to shun Trump's golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.