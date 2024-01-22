Belgium to give Ukraine €611 million in military aid in 2024

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has said that Belgium will give Ukraine €611 million in military aid in 2024.

Source: Rustem Umierov on X (formerly Twitter) following a phone conversation with Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder

Details: Umierov and Dedonder discussed the recent developments on the front and the prospects of defence cooperation between Ukraine and Belgium.

"Highly appreciate Belgium’s unwavering support for Ukraine. Belgium will provide €611 million in military aid this year and has a long-term commitment to supporting the modernization of our defence forces," Umierov wrote.

He also thanked Belgium for its participation in the "air force capability coalition", in particular the pilot training programme.

Background:

Belgium announced in October 2023 that it will give Ukraine several F-16 fighter jets starting from 2025.

Chief of the General Staff of the Belgian Army, Admiral Michel Hofman, believes that European states need to take the Russian threat seriously and be prepared for the possibility that Russia may attack other neighbouring states in the future.

