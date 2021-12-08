Belgium's Umicore plans battery material venture to supply Volkswagen

FILE PHOTO: A new logo of German carmaker Volkswagen is unveiled at the VW headquarters in Wolfsburg
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Umicore plans to establish a battery materials venture to supply Volkswagen's battery cell production as the German carmaker expands electric vehicle output, the Belgian chemicals and recycling company said on Wednesday.

The venture aims to build up precursor and cathode material production capacities in Europe, helping achieve the ambitions of the European Green Deal to set up a sustainable battery supply chain, Umicore said.

It said the venture with Volkswagen was the first of its kind in Europe's automotive market.

"Teaming up with Umicore enables us to establish a state-of-the-art supply chain in Europe," Thomas Schmall, chief executive of Volkswagen Group Components, said in a statement.

Production will start in 2025 with initial annual production of 20 GWh to supply Volkswagen's plant in Salzgitter in Germany, expanding to 160 GWh by the end of the decade.

At a later stage, both parties aim to include refining and battery recycling in the scope of the partnership.

(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski in Gdansk; Editing by Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the huge free cash flow — with inflation at a 31-year high, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • People are laughing at Trump’s new company

    Real money is at stake, but you wouldn't know it from a shoddy "investor presentation" for Trump Media & Technology Group.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy With a $30 Trillion Metaverse Market on the Way

    Fortunes will likely be made with the metaverse. Investing in these stocks is a great way to get started.

  • AT&T's (T) CEO Provides Business Update to Shareholders

    AT&T's (T) postpaid phone average revenue per user in 2022 is expected to remain stable year over year.

  • Why Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, and Canopy Growth Are Glowing Green

    Analysts at investment bank Wells Fargo initiated coverage across the sector, warning of overvaluation among marijuana companies and suggesting investors turn their attention to hydroponics suppliers instead -- but marijuana stocks leapt higher anyway. As of 12:35 p.m. ET, shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) are gaining 4.6%, and both Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) are up 7.1% each. The focus of Wells Fargo's ire this morning is the last company on that list -- Canopy Growth.

  • EV automaker Lucid Group under investigation by SEC

    Lucid Group has been subpoenaed by securities regulators investigating the electric automaker's merger that enabled it to become a publicly traded company. Lucid said in a regulatory filing Monday morning that the Securities and Exchange Commission requested certain documents related to its investigation. "Although there is no assurance as to the scope or outcome of this matter, the investigation appears to concern the business combination between the Company (f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. IV) and Atieva, Inc. and certain projections and statements," Lucid's regulatory filing says.

  • Gundlach Sees ‘Rough Waters’ for Market as Fed Pursues Taper

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Gundlach sees “rough waters” ahead for financial markets as the Federal Reserve is poised to accelerate the end of quantitative easing and then turn toward raising interest rates. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate

  • Cathie Wood’s $560,000 Bitcoin call is now a 988% upside play — here's how to take advantage of the cryptocurrency's slide

    Wood has made crazier calls before, and she's been right on the money.

  • These 5G Stocks Can Crush the Market in 2022, and They're Cheap Right Now

    The fifth-generation (5G) wireless market has been a happy hunting ground for investors in 2021, as evident from the 18%-plus gains scored by the Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF that invests in stocks of companies involved in the rollout of 5G infrastructure and services. The New Year could turn out to be another solid one for 5G stocks as spending on 5G wireless infrastructure is expected to rise in 2022, while the number of 5G-enabled smartphones is also expected to jump higher. According to Gartner, 5G wireless network infrastructure spending could increase to $23.2 billion next year from 2021's estimate of $19.1 billion.

  • Trump SPAC stock falls on news of SEC probe

    Digital World Acquisition’s shares fell in trading following the news, dropping by more than 8% before bouncing back up.

  • 3 Must-Own Dividend Stocks in This Chaotic Market

    U.S. equities have reversed course this month because of inflationary pressures, the omicron variant, and year-end tax-loss harvesting. Dividend stocks are always worth owning as part of a well-rounded portfolio. Equities that dole out regular dividends to shareholders, after all, can smooth out the rough patches during volatile periods in the market.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Investors have increasingly focused on metaverse stocks, given the increased attention on the virtual reality (VR) sector. Much of that focus has gone to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the parent company of Facebook, which changed its name to help capitalize on this market. Other investors may devote attention to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), as its chips will likely power many metaverse applications.

  • As Vanguard pushes into private equity, some fans get queasy

    Vanguard built its reputation on democratizing investing, bringing institutional products to the masses and doing so cheaply. Its retail-investor-friendly moves – index funds and low fees — have endeared it to millions of investors. The $7 trillion asset manager began providing institutional clients – pension funds, endowments and the like – access to private-equity investments in 2020 through HarbourVest Partners, an $85 billion, independent global private markets investment firm.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    You really need to see several years out to make a bet on a company's future. A shift from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles is one such trend. Three stocks -- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) -- are among those that could benefit from the growth in electric vehicles.

  • Apple poised to become first $3 trillion company

    Apple is poised to become the world’s first $3 trillion (£2.3 trillion) company as it emerged that a secret deal with China had helped fuel the iPhone maker’s growth in recent years.

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    Becoming a millionaire may seem like a matter of luck. How many stories have we heard in 2021 of people who made millions overnight from highly risky investments like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and GameStop (NYSE: GME)? You don't need to be an expert stock picker or own a ton of investments to build a seven-figure nest egg.

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 7th

    APTS, CC, BX, and FNF made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on December 7, 2021.

  • Semiconductor stocks, led by Nvidia, were on fire Tuesday. Here’s the breakdown

    Chipmakers paced the broader market, with all members of the PHLX Semiconductor Index posting gains.

  • Equinix is acquiring Nigeria's MainOne for $320M as it expands into Africa

    Equinix announced today that it is acquiring MainOne, a West African data center and connectivity solutions provider with a presence in Nigeria, Ghana and the Ivory Coast, for $320 million. The acquisition is expected to close Q1 of 2022, subject to the "satisfaction of customary closing conditions including the requisite regulatory approvals." Equinix's acquisition of MainOne follows a series of moves the global digital infrastructure player made last year when it expanded to India through the acquisition of GPX India for $161 million and acquired 13 data centers from Bell Canada for $780 million.

  • Intel Jumps on Plans to Take Its Mobileye Car Business Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. plans to list shares of its Mobileye self-driving car business by the middle of next year, letting the chipmaker capitalize on its investment in a burgeoning industry. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate Refugee