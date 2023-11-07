Belgrade, Minnesota, man arrested after hiding in crawl space during standoff

Nov. 7—BELGRADE

— A 32-year-old male who reportedly fled the state for several months was arrested early Tuesday after officers entered his Belgrade home following a standoff.

According to a joint news release from the Belgrade and

Brooten

police departments, the male was arrested on multiple felony warrants when officers entered his home after midnight.

The man refused to exit his home for several hours Monday afternoon and evening, and the Stearns/Benton SWAT team entered the home around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the news release.

A search of the home resulted in officers locating the male in a crawl space on the second level of the home. He was then arrested without further incident.

Law enforcement had received information regarding the male suspect around 4:43 p.m. Monday. The

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

with help from the Brooten and Belgrade police departments conducted surveillance on a house in the 500 block of Washburn Avenue in Belgrade.

A deputy saw a male party, believed to be the suspect after further investigation, in the entryway of the residence.

Deputies and officers then surrounded the residence and announced over public address systems that they were there to arrest the male suspect. According to the release, officers were able to make phone contact with the male. The man refused to cooperate with law enforcement requests after speaking with officers over the phone.

The Stearns/Benton SWAT team was called out to assist.

Over the next several hours, officers tried to re-establish phone contact with the man, but were unsuccessful. According to the release, law enforcement also made requests over the PA to surrender during those efforts.

The man was taken to the Stearns County Jail on multiple outstanding warrants from

Stearns;

Sherburne;

Mille Lacs

and Morrison counties. He is currently scheduled to have a bail hearing in

Stearns County District Court

on Wednesday morning.

The West Central Tribune does not typically name suspects until they have made an appearance in court.

Assisting the Belgrade and Brooten Police departments were the Brooten Ambulance Service, Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Paynesville Police Department and the Stearns/Benton SWAT Team.