Belgrade, Minnesota, woman dies in head-on collision, 3-year-old injured

Jan. 22—CROW LAKE TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old woman from

Belgrade

died in a head-on collision early Monday morning, Jan. 22 in Stearns County.

According to a

crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol,

Cassie Evlyn Mithaugen died behind the wheel of a 2012 Honda Fit.

An unnamed 3-year-old female passenger in Mithaugen's vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to Glacial Ridge Hospital in

Glenwood

before being taken to Children's Hospital for treatment. The report did not specify if it was the Minneapolis location.

The crash was reported at 6:46 a.m. Monday on Minnesota Highway 55, near mile marker 90 in Crow Lake Township between Brooten and Belgrade.

According to the report, Mithaugen's vehicle was westbound on Minnesota Highway 55 while a red GMC Envoy, driven by Chad Jess Seitz, 52, of Anoka, was driving eastbound when the vehicles collided.

Seitz's injuries were described as non-life-threatening and he was not transported for treatment. Seitz was the only occupant in his vehicle.

All were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the State Patrol. Alcohol is not listed as a factor in the crash.

Road conditions were reported as wet at the time of the collision.

Brooten Fire Department, Belgrade Police, Brooten Police, Lifelink III, the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Glacial Ridge Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.