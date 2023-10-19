'Belief is that they are still alive': Brother of Evanston hostage
The brother of an Evanston teenager who is being held hostage by Hamas is speaking out.
The State Department said roughly 20 Americans are still missing following the attack on Saturday.
Following a content moderation warning from European Union regulators earlier this week, Meta has published an overview of how its responding to risks on its social media platforms stemming from the Israel-Hamas war. Its blog post covers what it frames as "ongoing efforts", with some existing policies and tools for users rehashed. Under this change Meta says it will be removing content that "clearly identifies hostages when we’re made aware of it, even if it’s being done to condemn or raise awareness of their situation".
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
The death toll continues to rise on both sides more than a week after Hamas launched a coordinated attack against Israel on Oct. 7.
Meta is temporarily changing users’ default comment settings on Facebook as part of its response to the Israel-Hamas war.
President Biden is attempting to balance his administration’s support of Israel with growing concerns about the safety of civilians in the Gaza Strip as violence in the region continues to escalate.
Elizabeth Warren, Roger Marshall, and other lawmakers are calling on the White House to crack down on the use of crypto to finance terrorism.
A powerful regional force, Egypt has ties to both the United States and Israel. So far, it has done little to help Gazans displaced by Israeli bombing.
Controversial US facial recognition company, Clearview AI, has won an appeal against a privacy sanction issued by the U.K. last year. In May 2022, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) issued a formal enforcement notice on Clearview -- which included a fine of around £7.5 million (~$10 million) -- after concluding the self-scraping AI firm had committed a string of breaches of local privacy laws. It also ordered the company, which uses the scraped personal data to sell an identity-matching service to law enforcement and national security bodies, to delete information it held on U.K. citizens.
X will now require its volunteer contributors to include sources on every community note they write.
The Yahoo News photo staff has gathered these images in an effort to report on the latest situation in Gaza following strikes from Israel in response to the Hamas attack that left more than 1,400 dead.
The announcement follows similar statements from Meta and X.
