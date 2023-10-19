'Belief is that they are still alive': Brother of Evanston hostage

TechCrunch

Following a content moderation warning from European Union regulators earlier this week, Meta has published an overview of how its responding to risks on its social media platforms stemming from the Israel-Hamas war. Its blog post covers what it frames as "ongoing efforts", with some existing policies and tools for users rehashed. Under this change Meta says it will be removing content that "clearly identifies hostages when we’re made aware of it, even if it’s being done to condemn or raise awareness of their situation".