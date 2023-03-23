Do You Believe in the Growth Prospects of Flywire Corporation (FLYW)?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small/Mid Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell 2500 Growth Index and returned 6.03% (gross), and the index return was 4.72%. For the full year, the strategy return was -25.06% (gross) compared to a -26.21% return for the benchmark. The relative weakness in the Information Technology and Energy sectors in the quarter was offset by strength in the Financials, Consumer Discretionary, Health Care, and Industrials sectors. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

TimesSquare U.S. Small/Mid Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) is a payments enablement and software company. On March 22, 2023, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) stock closed at $27.86 per share. One-month return of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) was 13.07%, and its shares lost 0.85% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) has a market capitalization of $3.115 billion.

TimesSquare U.S. Small/Mid Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"New to the strategy this quarter is Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW), a global payments platform focused on education, health care, and travel industries. The company operates in targeted vertical markets providing both the payment software and handling cross-border payments. Flywire’s management team has met its strategic targets since the company’s IPO in 2021 and we believe they are well-positioned to continue growing the business from current operations and future adjacent areas."

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 22 hedge fund portfolios held Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 19 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) in another article and shared the list of high growth IT stocks to buy. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Short Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hindenburg Research said it will soon release a new report, two months after the US short seller’s explosive allegations against Adani Group wiped more than $100 billion off the Indian conglomerate’s market value.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidBomb T

  • The 1 Stock Warren Buffett Is Almost Certain to Keep Buying -- and It's Not Occidental Petroleum

    For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been a wealth-building machine for his company's shareholders. Since ascending to the lead role, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of 3,787,464%, which outpaces the total return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 153. With Berkshire Hathaway sitting on more than $128 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and Treasury bonds, as of the end of 2022, Buffett and his team have plenty of firepower to do some shopping during the current bear market.

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These historically profitable dividend-paying stocks are ideal for risk-averse investors wanting to take advantage of a bear market discount.

  • George Soros and Steve Cohen Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These 2 Stocks

    In this uncertain market environment, the educated investor would do well to seek out some signal that can cut through the noise and indicate the sound stock purchase choices. Following the legendary investors, the traders who build multi-billion dollar fortunes on the stock market trading scene, is a popular strategy – and when two of those investing legends agree… well, there’s a stock that should definitely get a second look. George Soros and Steve Cohen have both built fortunes, for themselv

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. Here’s What the Parts Are Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    After January’s stock rally, the story in the markets for the past two months has been volatility. Stocks were on a seesaw even before the recent SVB crash, and the banking woes of the last two weeks have simply exacerbated the up and down swings. The increased uncertainty in the market conditions has put a premium on data analysis, the ability to collect and decipher the mass of information generated by Wall Street’s aggregated trading activity. Fortunately, there are already experts out there

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • Here's the Number Medical Properties Trust Investors Should Watch Like a Hawk

    Here's another number that Medical Properties Trust investors should watch like a hawk. As of Feb. 28, 2023, nearly 26.2% of Medical Properties Trust's stock float was sold short. Mainly because it could set the stage for a short squeeze.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is beating the market in 2023. She could be ready to party like it's 2020 again.

  • Fed rate hikes will trigger a downturn of greater 'speed and magnitude' than the Great Recession: Economist

    The market's bubble has now "burst," and will impact "everything everywhere all at once" in the U.S. economy, economists Stephanie Pomboy and Art Laffer argue.

  • $10,000 Invested In These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Now is a great time to start building a portfolio of growth stocks to simply hold on to for the next decade. Three industry-leading companies that I think will continue their growth trends are Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), and Topgolf Callaway (NYSE: MODG). No company has been more critical in the recovery of the music business than Spotify.

  • This Stock Could Soar by 173%, According to Wall Street

    It's been a bumpy and volatile ride for the cannabis industry over the past couple of years, and even many of the leaders in the market haven't escaped the bloodbath. Trulieve Cannabis' gross margin came in at 55% for the year, which, although still very respectable, is lower than the 61% it had in 2021.

  • First Republic shares fall as Yellen says not considering 'blanket insurance' on bank deposits

    A "bull case" scenario for the shares of beleaguered First Republic Bank as it considers its options became more difficult on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is no discussion on insurance for all bank deposits without approval from the U.S. Congress. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators' taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares in a best-case scenario.

  • Before You Buy Annaly: Here's a REIT Stock I'd Buy First

    Annaly offers a huge yield, but it's unreliable. A simpler option would be better for most investors.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • 2 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in the Finance Sector

    Here are two top-rated stocks from the Zacks Finance sector that investors may want to consider. These stocks are also Dividend Aristocrats, raising their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • Don't Wait for Your Dividends. Here's How You Can Collect Cash Every Month.

    Dividend stocks can provide investors with some excellent recurring cash flow. Three stocks that can provide you with above-average payouts and that together can ensure you're collecting cash every month are Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH), General Mills (NYSE: GIS), and Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK). Here's why all three dividend stocks can be good additions to your portfolio right now.

  • Stocks Could Be Headed for Another Tumble. It Won’t Look Like the Last One.

    The stock market could easily take another hit soon. The stock market has recovered from the depths of its bear market, defined as a 20% or greater drop from a previous high, which it hit in early 2022. To be sure, banks and bank-held assets have been getting bought up since the Silicon Valley Bank failure, adding liquidity—and stabilization—to the banking system.

  • Brace for the S&P 500 to plunge 50% and a painful recession to strike as the 'everything bubble' bursts, elite investor Jeremy Grantham warns

    Jeremy Grantham expects the historic bubble in stocks, bonds, and house prices to end with an epic crash and an economic catastrophe.