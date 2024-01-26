Believe the hype. Pickleball's hardly a passing fad. | Letters

Pickleball, a fad? C'mon man!

I would hardly call a sport that has over 36 million participants and still growing rapidly a fad. Tennis by comparison has roughly 24 million and is also growing. Pickleball has numerous professional leagues and enjoys coverage on the Tennis Channel. In our community, we have six teams that vie in league play, and it is not uncommon to have 40 or more people waiting to play on our four courts. Watching people of retirement age actually getting physical exercise is truly a blessing and a benefit, in addition to the camaraderie and social interaction that the sport provides. Comparing pickleball to the rise and fall of shuffleboard is a non starter.

Daniel Jacobson, Lake Worth

More: Tennis courts tumble to pickleball rise in Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter

Kudos for big rig stand in The Acreage

Thank you to [Palm Beach County Commissioner] Sara Baxter for working on a solution for the Acreage truckers. I’ve lived in the Acreage for over 30 years. There have always been semi-tractors parked at residential properties out here, and nobody cared much about it until our recent real-estate boom. Walpole started using Seminole Pratt as a shortcut as soon as it was paved (and they still do). I'm not a trucker. I've never felt threatened by a trucker and neither have my kids. The anti-trucker folk claim allowing the trucks would result in a large property tax increase for every household. Why not create an annual permit system to pass the additional maintenance costs directly to the truckers? In light of our current inflation and housing affordability issues, now is a terrible time to be running truckers out of their homes or sacrifice their livelihoods.

Sue Ness, Loxahatchee

High Court's Texas decision unconstitutional

In another mind-boggling decision, The U.S. Supreme Court has chosen to tell Texas that they can't protect their own border. The Constitution's "take-care clause" in Article II Section 3 requires the president to "take care" to observe and enforce all laws of the country. If and and when he fails to do that the appropriate affected state(s) is/are permitted to do what's necessary to assume that authority. In this case, Texas has absolute authority to seal the border. This is the kind of misbehavior on the part of the government that has the possibility of inciting consequences beyond the voting booth.

W. Lawrence LeNeve, Lake Park

Less Trump, more climate news, please

I know the antics of a past president are “newsworthy.” But do we need a front page article every time our latest Donald Trump opens his mouth? And why are very high housing prices in Palm Beach County front page news? No one who reads the paper can afford such a house. Lastly, despite most polls, our most important issue right now is climate change. We need that on the front page each and every day.

Fred Davis, Wellington

The Palm Beach Post is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions. Please send your views to letters@pbpost.com or by mail to Letters to the Editor, The Palm Beach Post, 2751 S, Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach 33405. Letters are subject to editing, must not exceed 200 words and include your name, address and daytime phone number. We only published names and cities with the letters.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Pickleball, a passing fad? C'mon, man!