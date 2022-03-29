'I do believe I just stabbed an officer'; more details emerge in attempted murder arrest

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — After St. Lucie County sheriff’s investigators accused a woman of stabbing a deputy in the neck following a traffic crash, the woman said she was scared of going to jail and scared that she didn't have insurance, according to an arrest affidavit.

Leigha Michelle Day, 21, made the statements following the March 23 incident on South Indian River Drive in southern St. Lucie County.

She was arrested on a charge of attempted murder in what was described as a “completely unprovoked” attack on Deputy Cody Colangelo after Day was involved in a late night traffic crash.

Colangelo, who was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery, was recovering at home Sunday, sheriff's officials said.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Deputy Cody Colangelo

After speaking to witnesses, investigators learned a woman was seen going down an embankment on South Indian River Drive, Chief Deputy Brian Hester has said.

Colangelo found the woman, identified as Day, walking along the shoreline.

Body cam footage captures a portion of the interaction.

“What’s going on?” Colangelo asked her.

“I don’t know,” she replies.

Colangelo asked Day to come up from the water and, crying, she said she didn’t want to because she was scared. Within seconds the stabbing occurred.

Colangelo fired a shot, but missed.

According to the arrest affidavit, after the stabbing Day was found in waist-deep water.

“I do believe I just stabbed an officer,” she is quoted as saying.

She appeared to be impaired by narcotics, an investigator wrote.

Day said she crashed her car, and left the vehicle with her wallet and a knife.

“She was scared of going to jail, based upon her actions, and the fact she had no (car) insurance,” the affidavit states.

Day reportedly said she stabbed someone “out of fear.”

“She further explained she did not intend to kill the deputy, but did want to get away or escape,” the affidavit states. “Ms. Day was cooperative, but very reluctant and not forthcoming with information.”

Sheriff’s officials last week said Day lives in Palm Bay in Brevard County, but the listed address on her arrest affidavit is in the 4900 block of Oleander Avenue. That’s just north of West Midway Road in St. Lucie County.

Gordon Woodrow, 81, who lives there said he’d see Day coming and going. Woodrow, who said he’d lived there 14 years, said she hadn’t lived there in at least two months.

He said she resided there for just a couple of months.

“She kept to herself,” said Woodrow.

