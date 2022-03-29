'I do believe I just stabbed an officer'; more details emerge in attempted murder arrest

Will Greenlee, Treasure Coast Newspapers
·2 min read

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — After St. Lucie County sheriff’s investigators accused a woman of stabbing a deputy in the neck following a traffic crash, the woman said she was scared of going to jail and scared that she didn't have insurance, according to an arrest affidavit.

Leigha Michelle Day, 21, made the statements following the March 23 incident on South Indian River Drive in southern St. Lucie County.

She was arrested on a charge of attempted murder in what was described as a “completely unprovoked” attack on Deputy Cody Colangelo after Day was involved in a late night traffic crash.

Colangelo, who was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery, was recovering at home Sunday, sheriff's officials said.

Previously: SLCSO: Deputy saves own life after being stabbed near Indian River Drive; Palm Bay woman arrested

St. Lucie County Sheriff&#39;s Deputy Cody Colangelo
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Deputy Cody Colangelo

After speaking to witnesses, investigators learned a woman was seen going down an embankment on South Indian River Drive, Chief Deputy Brian Hester has said.

Colangelo found the woman, identified as Day, walking along the shoreline.

Body cam footage captures a portion of the interaction.

“What’s going on?” Colangelo asked her.

“I don’t know,” she replies.

Colangelo asked Day to come up from the water and, crying, she said she didn’t want to because she was scared. Within seconds the stabbing occurred.

Colangelo fired a shot, but missed.

According to the arrest affidavit, after the stabbing Day was found in waist-deep water.

“I do believe I just stabbed an officer,” she is quoted as saying.

She appeared to be impaired by narcotics, an investigator wrote.

Day said she crashed her car, and left the vehicle with her wallet and a knife.

“She was scared of going to jail, based upon her actions, and the fact she had no (car) insurance,” the affidavit states.

Day reportedly said she stabbed someone “out of fear.”

“She further explained she did not intend to kill the deputy, but did want to get away or escape,” the affidavit states. “Ms. Day was cooperative, but very reluctant and not forthcoming with information.”

Sheriff’s officials last week said Day lives in Palm Bay in Brevard County, but the listed address on her arrest affidavit is in the 4900 block of Oleander Avenue. That’s just north of West Midway Road in St. Lucie County.

Gordon Woodrow, 81, who lives there said he’d see Day coming and going. Woodrow, who said he’d lived there 14 years, said she hadn’t lived there in at least two months.

He said she resided there for just a couple of months.

“She kept to herself,” said Woodrow.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on Twitter @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com

If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest breaking news and crime coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: More details in Leigha Michelle Day's arrest in St. Lucie County deputy stabbing

Recommended Stories

  • Man Who Had ‘Out-Of-Body Experience’ When He Killed Mother Sentenced To 50 Years

    A Waco man with a history of mental illness was sentenced to 50 years in prison after he pleaded guilty on Thursday to killing his mother with a hammer. Fox 44 News reported that Waco Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a home In May 2021. When officers arrived at the neighborhood, they found Lonnie Paul Bishop, 34, on the front porch. He allegedly told police that he had killed his mother, according to the outlet. Officers arrested Bishop and entered the home. There, they located a wo

  • Primary challengers take aim at longtime Georgia Rep. David Scott

    Ahead of the May 24th primaries, Axios Atlanta is spotlighting notable statewide and metro Atlanta elections. First up: the 13th District’s Democratic primary.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeRep. David Scott (D-Ga.), the first Black chair of the House Agriculture Committee, has represented this deep blue Southwestern metro Atlanta district for nearly 20 years.After narrowly avoiding a runoff in 2020, he's now facing three more p

  • Radcliff officer ran over unarmed suspect fleeing on foot, breaking his leg, lawsuit says

    The suit says Radcliff officers pursued a man for doing nothing more than trespassing and then ran him over even though he had no weapons.

  • Jeremiah Duggar And Hannah Wissmann Married Nearly 3 Months After Announcing Engagement

    Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are married! The duo tied the knot over the weekend, and they both posted about the happy news on social media, sharing their excitement for their big day. Their wedding comes less than three months after announcing their engagement. The former TLC star shared the news that they were set to wed in a loved up social media post on Jan. 6.

  • Florida politics prove deadly when it comes to COVID

    Data: Axios analysis of CDC data; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosCOVID is killing more people per 100,000 in red states than in blue states, Axios' Will Chase and Caitlin Owens report.Why it matters: "The COVID-19 pandemic removed any doubt that state policies can affect health outcomes," Virginia Commonwealth University professor Steven Woolf recently argued in JAMA. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeZoom in: Florida ranks 16 out of the

  • Will Smith at the Oscars: Was He Protecting Black Women or Displaying Toxic Masculinity?

    “Manhood,” a friend texted me after Will Smith’s Chris Rock slap at the Oscars, “often comes down to weighing the moment against the future.”

  • Latest on Alex Murdaugh: $4.3 million confession of judgment filed in Satterfield suit

    The proposed judgment is in the amount of $4,305,000, but there are stipulations and the agreement still has to be approved by the court.

  • Ginni Thomas's Texts To Meadows Are Full Of B-Movie Quotes And Conspiracy Theories

    The Jan 6th committee wants to hear from two people who may have committed crimes in their efforts to help the former president overturn Joe Biden's electoral victory: disgraced attorney John Eastman, and Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. #Colbert #JohnEastman #GinniThomas

  • Kentucky gun owners: Here's what Indiana's new no-permit law means for you

    There are currently 21 states with permitless carry laws, including Kentucky. Here's what Indiana's new law means for Kentucky.

  • Lawyer for Sampson family demands answers, says video proves teen was not secured in ride

    The memorial for Tyre Sampson continues to grow larger and so do the calls for accountability. Sampson’s family, as well as people passing by, having been signing a poster spreading thoughts of love and demanding the free fall ride be shut down.

  • A Ukrainian woman recounts being raped by the Russian soldiers who killed her husband: 'Shall we kill her or keep her alive?'

    "[T]hey both raped me one after the other. They didn't care that my son was in the boiler room crying," she said.

  • Iconic Tattoos on Dismembered Body Parts Help Cops Crack Porn Star Murder

    InstagramWhen investigators found 15 thawing body parts of a young woman in black garbage bags in a steep ditch in northern Italy last Sunday, they were unclear exactly where to start the identification process. It was clear she had been dead for months, but no immediate missing-persons search turned up any likely identities.Though her body parts had been frozen—and reasonably well preserved—her face had been burned, making it impossible to identify her easily, police say. But seven of her 11 di

  • Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

    Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle. Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach. ”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said Sunday after the shooting.

  • Surveillance footage released of woman believed to have left baby for dead in Phoenix restaurant

    Police say an investigation is underway after the remains of a male infant were found at a restaurant in Phoenix on March 27, and surveillance video shows what may have led up to the tragic incident. Investigators released video and photo of the woman they believe is responsible.

  • Two cousins, 12 and 14, killed while playing with gun on Instagram Live, family says

    Two young cousins from Missouri were livestreaming when one fatally shot the other before killing herself, police and a relative of the victims said.

  • Search for 1-year-old ends when Florida cops drain septic tank. ‘Worst possible case’

    Authorities were about to drain the septic tank when they noticed an opening covered with rotting plywood.

  • Tallahassee police officer placed on leave after video shows questionable takedown of suspect

    A TPD officer was suspended pending the outcome of an internal affairs probe into his use of force on a man who allegedly fled a crash scene.

  • Hearing continued for man accused of recording girl in restroom after lying to get inside school

    Brian Mintmier, 26, charged in connection to an incident in a Monroeville elementary school bathroom walked into court Monday morning. But he never made it into the court room as the District Attorney asked to delay the hearing before it started.

  • Disabled Malaysian loses appeal, will be hanged in Singapore

    A Malaysian man with a mental disability lost a final legal appeal Tuesday against his death sentence in Singapore and faces execution soon, a lawyer and rights activists said. Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam has been on death row since 2010 for trying to smuggle less than 43 grams (1.5 ounces) of heroin into Singapore. At an earlier court hearing, his IQ was revealed to be 69 — a level internationally recognized as an intellectual disability, but the court ruled Nagaenthran knew what he was doing by violating Singapore's harsh anti-drug laws.

  • Second black box, handwritten note found among wreckage of China flight MU5735

    The second black box, as well as a heartbreaking handwritten note from a passenger, has been found among the wreckage of ill-fated China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735. The note, reportedly written by a woman with the surname Xiang, contains a description of a jade pendant, which, in Chinese culture, symbolizes “peace, luck and safety.” Over the weekend, Chinese aviation officials confirmed that all 123 passengers and nine crew members aboard Flight MU5735 were dead, following the plane’s tragic crash in the mountainous region of Southern China last week.