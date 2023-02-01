Do You Believe in the Long-Term Growth Opportunities of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)?

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Real Estate Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund rose 6.17% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 4.90% return for the MSCI US REIT Index (the “REIT Index”) and an 8.71% return for the MSCI USA IMI Extended Real Estate Index (the “MSCI Real Estate Index”). For 2022, the fund declined 28.44% compared to a 23.84% decline for the MSCI Real Estate Index and a 25.37% decline for the REIT Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Baron Funds highlighted stocks like Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) is a  real estate and investment management services provider. On January 31, 2023, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) stock closed at $184.87 per share. One-month return of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) was 11.90%, and its shares lost 27.48% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has a market capitalization of $8.774 billion.

Baron Funds made the following comment about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

“Our “other real estate-related companies” category includes those companies that do not fit neatly in more traditional real estate categories of REITs, residential-related real estate, and travel-related real estate. Other real estate-related companies currently include:

Commercial real estate services companies Examples: CBRE Group, Inc. and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Commercial real estate services companies: We remain bullish on the long-term growth opportunity for the commercial real estate brokerage category because of structural and secular tailwinds that should benefit leading global companies such as CBRE and Jones Lang LaSalle…” (Click here to read the full text)

Photo by DocuSign on Unsplash

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 22 hedge fund portfolios held Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) at the end of the third quarter, which was 28 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in another article and shared the list of largest property management companies in the US. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • What Does Generation Z Want In A Job? This Study Has Answers

    The ability to work remotely is the third-most important work attribute for Generation Z, according to a new ESMT Berlin study In the future of work, employers over the next 10 years are looking ... The post What Does Generation Z Want In A Job? This Study Has Answers appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Should You Exit Your Position in Equity Residential (EQR)?

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Real Estate Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund rose 6.17% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 4.90% return for the MSCI US REIT Index (the “REIT Index”) and an 8.71% return for the […]

  • China's January PMIs Show Sharp Rebound

    China's manufacturing and services expanded for the first time in four months in January as the reopening from Covid Zero continued and the Lunar New Year holiday spurred travel and spending. Eric Zhu discusses the data on Bloomberg Television.

  • Hamburger Jazz Recipe

    Hamburger Jazz is one of the best ways to prepare an easy dinner for your family. In this video, learn how to prepare Hamburger Jazz with five simple ingredients – ground beef, cream of mushroom soup, long grain white rice, diced tomatoes with juice, and shredded mozzarella cheese. First, brown the ground beef on the stovetop, then add in the remaining ingredients (except the cheese) and simmer over low heat. To finish, transfer the dish into a baking dish, then top with cheese and broil until it’s melted and toasty!

  • These 2 ‘Oversold’ Stocks Could Be Ready for a Comeback, Say Analysts

    While stocks have rallied this past January, giving a good start to 2023, there’s no doubt that last year was decidedly bearish. A receding tide pulls back all boats, and that complicates the art of successful stock picking. The key to winning in a complicated environment like this is to find stocks that may be down – but are poised for a comeback. With this in mind, we've used the TipRank database to pinpoint two stocks that the analysts believe, in their words, are 'oversold' and are primed fo

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation made the headlines through most of last year, for all the worst reasons: it ran far too high, peaked above 9% in June, and the inflationary pressures pushed down hard on stock markets. The Fed jacked interest rates up their highest level in over a decade, risking recession to fight the rise in prices. Today, inflation is still in the headlines, although the tone has shifted. The annualized rate is trending downward; the December number came in at 6.5% year-over-year. While this is good

  • Forget ChatGPT — an AI-driven investment fund powered by IBM's Watson supercomputer is quietly beating the market by nearly 100%

    The $102 million AI Powered Equity ETF is up 11% so far this year, while the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index is up 5.67%.

  • Struggling Billionaire Gautam Adani Scores Crucial Victory

    The empire of Asia's richest man's is facing fraud allegations from a short-seller. These caused a market rout of the shares of the group's entities.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Utility Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 most undervalued utility stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Utility Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Investors flocked to utility stocks in 2022 in search of some semblance of safety. Utility […]

  • Costco Gets Ready to Raise its Membership Prices

    Costco has a tremendously loyal customer base with an over 90% membership renewal rate worldwide and an even higher rate in the United States (92.5%) in its most recent quarter. Currently, Costco charges $60 for a Gold Star membership and $120 for an Executive membership. Executive members have been rising in importance for the company.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth aims to close out January with a bang.

  • Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire

    Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett investing techniques that no one talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • My Top Beaten-Down EV Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    All electric vehicle stocks have fallen rather hard over the past year, and even Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) didn't make it out of 2022 unscathed. The EV leader's share price is down a shocking 47% over the past 12 months, and with a potential recession looming some are wondering whether Tesla's journey involves more potholes ahead.

  • 20 Stocks That Are Aggressively Buying Back Shares According To Goldman Sachs

    In this article, we discuss 20 stocks that are aggressively buying back shares according to Goldman Sachs. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Stocks That Are Aggressively Buying Back Shares According To Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs US equity strategy chief David Kostin noted in the beginning of November […]

  • 11 Most Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 11 most undervalued blue chip stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip this part and go to 5 Most Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The stock market crash of 2022 plunged US equities to new lows. […]

  • ChatGPT explains Warren Buffett's investment strategy - and names 2 stocks that could align with the billionaire's portfolio

    Insider asked OpenAI's viral bot for its thoughts on the Berkshire Hathaway legend's value-investing approach and what names Buffett could buy next.

  • This Growth Stock Could 10x in 10 Years

    Everyone knows that a lot of stocks have fallen 80% or more. Many also realize that some of them won't survive now that higher interest rates make it much more expensive to raise money. What few might expect is that a handful will ultimately live up to the lofty expectations investors held when the shares were at their peak.

  • The Adani Group scandal, explained

    The Indian conglomerate is accused of perpetuating 'the largest con in corporate history'

  • Amazon expected to post first unprofitable year since 2014 and worst loss since the dot-com bust

    Amazon.com Inc. is expected to reveal its first unprofitable year since 2014 this week — and expectations for the year aren't headed in a positive direction.