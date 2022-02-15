We believe you: Rising in the River Valley supports survivors of domestic violence

Supporters of domestic violence survivors march around the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith campus green Feb. 14.

Survivors of domestic violence face many challenges in leaving their abusers, including physical danger and loss of housing.

On top of trauma, “they also carry the burden of ‘Who’s going to believe me?’” said Penni Burns, CEO of the Donald W. Reynolds Crisis Intervention Center in Fort Smith. “Victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in the Fort Smith area have agencies that believe you. We support you. We will partner to help you, and we will empower you.”

Agencies made a large show of support Monday, gathering crowds at the bell tower on the campus of the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith for Rising in the River Valley, the seventh annual event hosted by UAFS, United Way of Fort Smith and the Crisis Intervention Center F

Kenny Smith, director of law enforcement training for the Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault, spoke on Laura’s Law, a combination of four laws passed in 2015 to “created to help provide information to survivors of domestic violence about available resources” while also helping “law enforcement identify potentially lethal situations and help save lives.”

The laws were named after Laura Aceves, a Eureka Springs woman who was killed by her abusive ex-boyfriend in 2012; her mother, Laura Ponce, an advocate for domestic violence victims, and victims’ rights advocate; and domestic violence survivor Laura Webb of Cabot who was run over and nearly killed by her husband in 2012.

In Arkansas, 40.8% of women and 34.8% of men will “experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes,” according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Drawing an analogy between a young girl preparing to play softball and the team approach offered by area agencies supporting those who have experienced violence and abuse, Burns stressed the importance of empowering survivors.

“At Crisis Intervention Center, we empower you,” she said. “We give you the resources you need to hold the bat against the ball. We stand in the batter’s box with you, and we give you the tools you need to swing and keep swinging with all of your strength.”

Terisa Riley, chancellor of the university, described how the culture of the campus makes it a safer space for survivors to share their experiences and seek help.

“I would love to say to you that because this is an educational institution, this is the perfect place to hold this type of event because it is to raise awareness … [and] because universities across our nation grapple with these issues,” Riley said. “We would love to believe that we are different and immune, and we are not.”

She encouraged community members to be a listening ear without judgment for those experiencing crises and to help connect them with resources.

“We have to educate ourselves about all of the ways that we can support and care for each other in the good and bad times,” she said. “That will become the plan that gives me every bit of hope that we need to continue our culture of care.”

Supporters then marched around the UAFS campus green led by Northside High School Drumline and Cheer. Some marchers held signs with phrases like "End child abuse," "Stop domestic violence" and "There is hope."

During the event, Fort Smith Mayor George McGill presented a proclamation to Burns acknowledging Rising in the River Valley.

“Hope is an action word,” McGill said. “If you’re hoping for something, there ought to be evidence of what you are doing to make that come about.”

How to get help

Anyone experiencing abuse, domestic violence or other crises, including suicide, can call the Crisis Intervention Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-800-359-0056.

Resources are also available by dialing 211 or visiting www.arkansas211.org.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Fort Smith residents and nonprofits vow to stop domestic violence