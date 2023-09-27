‘We believe she is in danger:’ Kansas City police search for SUV in possible abduction

Kansas City police were asking the public for help Wednesday to track down an SUV involved in a possible nighttime abduction in the West Blue Valley neighborhood.

Police were searching for an unknown person, described as a female, leaving the 5800 block of East 15th Terrace in a dark-colored Hyundai SUV. She was with a male who police were also attempting to identify.

“We believe she is in danger,” the department said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were first called to the block around 8 p.m. Tuesday on a reported disturbance, officer Alayna Gonzalez said in a statement. Callers told police they heard “a female screaming for help,” Gonzalez said.

Police obtained surveillance camera images showing the two leave the area in the Hyundai.

Detectives were still working Wednesday to determine whether the female had been taken against her will, Gonzalez said. She said information leading to an identification of those seen in the photographs would help.

No missing person reports had been made to KCPD fitting the description of the endangered female as of Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police were asking anyone with information concerning the SUV or those pictured in the photographs to contact detectives at 816-413-3549 or call 911.