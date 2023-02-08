Do You Believe in the Upside Potential of General Electric Company (GE)?

Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund delivered an 8.63% return, compared to a 7.56% return for the S&P Index and a 12.42% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index. For 2022, the fund was 23.25% down while, the S&P 500 fell 18.11% and the Russell 1000 Value Index returned -7.54%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Longleaf Partners Fund highlighted stocks General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) in the Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is a high-tech industrial company. On February 7, 2023, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) stock closed at $82.11 per share. One-month return of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was 5.69%, and its shares gained 6.02% of their value over the last 52 weeks. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has a market capitalization of $89.719 billion.

Longleaf Partners Fund made the following comment about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) – Formerly one of our most hated companies, industrial conglomerate GE is now on the verge of beginning its breakup into three separate businesses. It has been a solid relative contributor for the year with further potential upside in 2023 and beyond."

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 53 hedge fund portfolios held General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) at the end of the third quarter, which was 49 in the previous quarter.

