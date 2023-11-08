He believed she was a 'narc' and brutally killed her. Now he'll serve life in prison.

A Dover man who killed an acquaintance near a cornfield because he believed she was a "narc" will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder.

Ronald Suber, 32, was sentenced to life plus 70 years for the Aug. 20, 2021 killing of Anna Hurst and the shooting of another acquaintance. The Delaware Department of Justice said Suber, his girlfriend, Hurst, and the man who was shot but survived all ran a catalytic converter theft ring.

On the day of the murder, Suber and his girlfriend, now 28-year-old Tori Balfour, picked up Hurst and the male victim. They drove the duo to a cornfield along Dyke Branch Road, where they confronted Hurst, accusing her of being a snitch.

Suber then pulled out a gun and shot Hurst in the hand and chest. She was pleading for her life as she tried to back away, the DOJ said.

Suber also shot at the man, who was hit once in the foot as he ran into the cornfield. Then, apparently not satisfied with the injuries he'd inflicted on Hurst, Suber turned back to her and beat her to death with a tire iron.

Both he and Balfour were arrested about a week after the murder. He was charged with murder, while she was charged with second-degree conspiracy.

She pleaded guilty in March and was sentenced in May to nine months probation. Suber was convicted in early April following a week-and-a-half long trial.

