He believes his stepdad killed his mom, and spent the next 8 years afraid he was next

"He was abusive, he was angry, he was very manipulative ... and it's perfectly in line with his character," 32-year-old Jacob Malarik said of the man accused of killing his mother.

But the jury will not hear those words when Jacob's stepfather, Gregory Malarik, heads to court for a re-do of his murder trial on a two-decade-old cold case.

Gregory Malarik returns to Escambia's Circuit Court for a second trial where a jury will decide if he murdered his wife Sherri, a petty officer 1st class in the U.S. Navy, in 2001. His first-degree premeditated murder trial originally began in June 2022, but the judge declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision on his guilt.

Jacob told the News Journal that his frustration has been mounting as his stepfather's second trial grows closer, as he and his stepbrother Gregory "Little Greg" Malarik cannot testify to what he says was a childhood filled with abuse that should place the jury in the right frame of mind to discern the father's character.

Cold case murder mistrial: Greg Malarik homicide trial ends in mistrial. What happened, and what happens next?

In one example of alleged abuse, Jacob says it was his job at 10 years old to wake his four siblings in the morning before school, and before the elder Gregory Malarik was ready to leave; however, one day Jacob says he failed, and that's when he says the anger came through.

"He's yelling, screaming, punching holes in the wall, and he grabs me by the hair and throws me down," Jacob told the News Journal. "He used to have these boots that had a metal toe on them, and he cocked his leg back to kick the s**t out of me and I rolled out of the way. He kicked hard enough to put a hole through the (closed) door, the door busts open and then put a hole in the drywall behind it.

"This isn't a one-off story, this happened regularly," he added. "So, my frustration with the case is there is a lot of story that is a part of our lives growing up that we're not allowed to talk about in trial."

Jacob said he left the household at 18 and has not had a relationship with his stepfather since.

Jacob and "Little Greg" Malarik afraid of Gregory Malarik

Although a judge ruled that Jacob and "Little Greg" couldn't talk about any allegations of past abuses, he said he feels this information is pertinent information for a jury to understand Gregory's state of mind the night Sherri was shot in the head, stuffed into the passenger seat of the family van and then left in a Winn-Dixie parking lot overnight.

The pattern of alleged abuse coupled with Sherri's death left Jacob and "Little Greg" no one else to suspect other than their father of killing their mother, which Jacob said lead to a greater fear of making Gregory angry.

"'Little Greg' and myself, we grew up sleeping with knives under our bed, because we were so scared that we would be next," Jacob said, "(scared) that we would piss him off to no end, and one day he would come in and we would be next."

Even though he was young at the time, Jacob said his stepfather's relationship with babysitter Jennifer Spohn, a woman he was allegedly having an affair with while Sherri traveled overseas in the military, was evident to the eldest siblings and an additional reason why they believe Gregory wanted their mother out of the picture.

'I figured it was time': Gregory Malarik's girlfriend testifies she helped him leave crime scene

How did Gregory Malarik allegedly kill Sherri Malarik?

Jacob and "Little Greg" testified during the previous trial and used what they could remember to piece together a timeline of what happened Sept. 21, 2001.

Jacob told the prosecutor back in 2022 that he was in between the kitchen and the dining room when he last saw his mother.

"I just remember my mom walking by and saying nonchalantly, 'Hey, I'm going to go outside to talk to your dad,'" Jacob said. "And that was the last I saw of her."

They testified that Gregory followed Sherri to the backyard where they family van was parked and heard an audible "pop" sound similar to a firecracker. Afterward, "Little Greg" said the father returned to the house alone and immediately took a shower and changed clothes.

Afterward, Gregory allegedly drove the van to a nearby Winn-Dixie and caught a ride from the crime scene with Spohn.

Jennifer Spohn testified she helped Gregory Malarik dispose of evidence

Investigators with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service believe that Gregory killed his wife so that he could marry Spohn afterward rather than going through a third divorce. They apparently began dating while Sherri was stationed in Greece for the year prior to her death.

Spohn told investigators that when she got to the Winn-Dixie on Sept. 21, 2001, Malarik exited the driver side door of the van Sherri's body was found in, and she gave him a ride back to his home in her vehicle.

"Along the way he rolled down the window, he dropped the wig, the rest of the stuff was in the back seat in the back of the car," Spohn said during the 2022 trial. "I drove him to his house, he said to give him a few minutes and I needed to get rid of all the stuff in the back."

She later recounted that she dropped off a lawnmower she'd borrowed and then drove home. A few hours later, at 1 a.m., Spohn said she drove down Quintette Road and threw everything in the back seat off a bridge.

"At the bridge I waited and no cars showed up," Spohn said on the stand, "so, I took everything and threw it over the bridge."

The "stuff" in the back seat were bags that Gregory allegedly gave Spohn when she picked him up from Winn Dixie hours earlier. Spohn told the court she only saw a few things in the bag.

"I know there was a CB radio, there was some other small items, and then the gun," Spohn said.

Spohn never said the gun she threw over the bridge was the .25 caliber gun investigators say was used to kill Sherri. Gregory was alleged to have a .25 caliber gun, but the gun was never recovered and no witness testimony confirms he ever owned that type of gun.

U.S. Army lab discovered gunshot residue on Gregory Malarik the day Sherri Malarik's body discovered

A chemist at the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Lab reported gunshot residue was found on Malarik's hands the day Sherri's body was located.

However, the defense later brought Chris Deyton to the stand, a Winn Dixie night stocker who was at work the night Sherri was killed. He testified that he and other employees had been outside taking a break when they witnessed someone approach the van.

"About five minutes into break, we heard two people arguing," Deyton told the court. "A guy pulled up to a lady in a red van.

"He got out of a Ford Festiva, the Ford version of a Yugo, he got out and approached the window," Deyton continued. "We started talking again and we heard three what sounded like firecrackers."

Deyton said the employees didn't think anything of it since "the kids from Tate like going down there and throwing fireworks."

The defense also asked if the man he saw was Gregory Malarik and he said, "No, the gentleman had short hair and was thinner."

Who are the attorneys and judge in Gregory Malarik's second murder trial?

Private attorney Chris Crawford represented Gregory at trial and will continue to do so during the retrial. Assistant State Attorney Amy Shea will also prosecute the case for a second time.

Circuit Judge John Simon will again preside over the trial.

What sentence is Gregory Malarik facing if convicted?

Under Florida law, first-degree premeditated murder is a capital felony and carries a required minimum sentence of life in prison.

If the jury convicts Gregory, Simon has no choice but to sentence him to life in prison.

How long will Gregory Malarik's trial last?

Gregory is set for jury selection Monday and will likely begin trial Tuesday. The first trial lasted four days, meaning the retrial will likely end Friday.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Gregory Malarik back to trial for Sherri Malarik's 2001 murder case