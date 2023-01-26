Believing confession false, East Hartford police arrest 2nd man in killing

Jan. 26—EAST HARTFORD — Police have arrested a Hartford man in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old that took place during a marijuana deal in East Hartford more than a year ago, despite what police now believe was a false confession by a 15-year-old.

Now charged in the shooting is Jahki Jaheem Clarke, 19. He is charged with first-degree manslaughter with a firearm, first-degree hindering prosecution, evidence tampering, and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

Clarke was arrested Monday at Hartford Superior Court. He is being held on more than $500,000 bond, records show.

Clarke is the second person accused of having sought to falsely shift the blame for the shooting to the 15-year-old.

The man previously charged is Brainsley M. Beckford Jr., 20, who has listed an address on Poquonock Avenue in Windsor. He is free on $100,000 bond while facing charges of first-degree hindering prosecution, making a false statement, tampering with physical evidence, and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

The body of the 17-year-old East Hartford boy was found in a driveway on Westbrook Street on Jan. 9, 2022. He has never been publicly identified.

Using surveillance video, police promptly obtained the license-plate number of a car that fled the scene at high speed.

They also learned from the victim's girlfriend that he may have been trying to rob a dealer of marijuana using a BB gun, according to an affidavit by East Hartford police Detective Frank Napolitano. He added that a BB gun was later found in a snow bank near the shooting scene.

Early the next morning, Beckford called Napolitano to ask for help, admitting he was involved in the incident and saying he wanted to provide information, the detective reported. Beckford and another man who arrived at the East Hartford police station with him gave similar statements, saying they had been in the car during the shooting and identified the 15-year-old as the shooter, according to Napolitano.

Beckford said the victim reached into the car, trying to grab the marijuana, just before he was shot, according to Napolitano's affidavit. He doesn't quote Beckford as saying that the victim showed a gun.

The 15-year-old later confessed to the shooting and was charged with manslaughter and gun crimes, Napolitano wrote.

Nevertheless, police were skeptical. Police believe the victim was at the car's front passenger window when he was shot. A man police believe to have been Clarke was in the front passenger seat, and the 15-year-old was sitting behind the driver, Beckford.

The three who gave statements "were questioned extensively on the logistics and improbabilities of someone in the rear driver's side passenger seat shooting someone standing at the front passenger-side window, while someone else was sitting in the front passenger seat," the detective wrote.

A few days later, the detective continued, the witness who had come in with Beckford gave a second statement admitting that his first statement was false. The witness said the front-seat passenger, whom he referred to as Jahki, had been the shooter and that he and another man had told everyone to blame the 15-year-old "because they did not believe the juvenile would get in much trouble because of his age," the detective reported.

A couple of months later, the detective reported, he interviewed the incarcerated 15-year-old with his lawyer present. The boy denied being the shooter, explaining that he had been pressured to take the blame by the other three men. He agreed that "Jahki" had been the shooter.

Officer Marc Caruso, police department spokesman, wrote in an email to the Journal Inquirer that, to his knowledge, the charges against the juvenile have not been amended.

