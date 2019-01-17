Is BELIMO Holding AG’s (VTX:BEAN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how BELIMO Holding AG’s (VTX:BEAN) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. BELIMO Holding has a price to earnings ratio of 29.53, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying CHF29.53 for every CHF1 in prior year profit.

View our latest analysis for BELIMO Holding

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for BELIMO Holding:

P/E of 29.53 = CHF4165 ÷ CHF141.06 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each CHF1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Most would be impressed by BELIMO Holding earnings growth of 23% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 5.5%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does BELIMO Holding’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, BELIMO Holding has a higher P/E than the average company (20.8) in the building industry.

SWX:BEAN PE PEG Gauge January 17th 19 More

BELIMO Holding’s P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn’t guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

BELIMO Holding’s Balance Sheet

Since BELIMO Holding holds net cash of CHF110m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On BELIMO Holding’s P/E Ratio

BELIMO Holding trades on a P/E ratio of 29.5, which is above the CH market average of 17.9. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company