Is BELIMO Holding AG’s (VTX:BEAN) 26% ROCE Any Good?

Today we'll look at BELIMO Holding AG (VTX:BEAN) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for BELIMO Holding:

0.26 = CHF117m ÷ (CHF558m - CHF99m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, BELIMO Holding has an ROCE of 26%.

View our latest analysis for BELIMO Holding

Does BELIMO Holding Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that BELIMO Holding's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 17% average in the Building industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, BELIMO Holding's ROCE is currently very good.

You can see in the image below how BELIMO Holding's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SWX:BEAN Past Revenue and Net Income, November 1st 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for BELIMO Holding.

BELIMO Holding's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

BELIMO Holding has total liabilities of CHF99m and total assets of CHF558m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 18% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.

Our Take On BELIMO Holding's ROCE

This is good to see, and with such a high ROCE, BELIMO Holding may be worth a closer look. There might be better investments than BELIMO Holding out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.