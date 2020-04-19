Was BELIMO Holding AG's (VTX:BEAN) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry's?

Assessing BELIMO Holding AG's (SWX:BEAN) past track record of performance is a useful exercise for investors. It allows us to understand whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Below, I assess BEAN's latest performance announced on 31 December 2019 and evaluate these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

Were BEAN's earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

BEAN's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of CHF121m has jumped 41% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 13%, indicating the rate at which BEAN is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let's see whether it is merely due to an industry uplift, or if BELIMO Holding has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, BELIMO Holding has invested its equity funds well leading to a 24% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 20% exceeds the CH Building industry of 7.8%, indicating BELIMO Holding has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for BELIMO Holding’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 22% to 24%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 6.3% to 0.05% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though BELIMO Holding's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? I suggest you continue to research BELIMO Holding to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

