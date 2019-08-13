BELIMO Holding (VTX:BEAN) Could Easily Take On More Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies BELIMO Holding AG (VTX:BEAN) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for BELIMO Holding

What Is BELIMO Holding's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 BELIMO Holding had debt of CHF5.29m, up from none in one year. However, it does have CHF127.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of CHF122.2m.

SWX:BEAN Historical Debt, August 13th 2019 More

A Look At BELIMO Holding's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that BELIMO Holding had liabilities of CHF98.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of CHF24.4m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CHF127.5m and CHF117.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has CHF122.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that BELIMO Holding could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that BELIMO Holding has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Also good is that BELIMO Holding grew its EBIT at 14% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine BELIMO Holding's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. BELIMO Holding may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, BELIMO Holding recorded free cash flow worth 70% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case BELIMO Holding has CHF122m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 70% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in CHF80m. So is BELIMO Holding's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in BELIMO Holding, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.