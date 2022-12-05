BELIMO Holding's (VTX:BEAN) investors will be pleased with their impressive 130% return over the last five years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term BELIMO Holding AG (VTX:BEAN) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 107% in five years. It's also good to see the share price up 19% over the last quarter.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

See our latest analysis for BELIMO Holding

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, BELIMO Holding achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 10.0% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 16% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 47.68.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on BELIMO Holding's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for BELIMO Holding the TSR over the last 5 years was 130%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that BELIMO Holding shareholders are down 17% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 9.0%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 18%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with BELIMO Holding (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CH exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts

    Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefor

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Help Make You Rich

    Few embody this mindset better than Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) chairman and chief executive officer, Warren Buffett. RH (NYSE: RH), formerly known as Restoration Hardware, is one of the more interesting investments by Buffett's holding company, which owns a 9.9% stake that's worth $661 million.

  • Bitcoin Sinks Further 70% in Standard Chartered List of Possible 2023 Upsets

    (Bloomberg) -- Speculators cleaving to the view that the crypto rout is mostly over are at risk of a rude awakening in 2023, according to Standard Chartered.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughA fu

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Dividend Aristocrats That Are No-Brainer Buys for 2023

    Short-term challenges for these two strong businesses are providing attractive buying opportunities.

  • Struggling Chains That May Not Make It to 2023

    Shifts in consumer buying habits, the rise of Amazon and a company's inability to modernize and adapt to today's shoppers are among the reasons why some venerable U.S. retail chains have all but shut...

  • Want a Stock With a Fortress-Like Balance Sheet? Look for This.

    A company's balance sheet is something investors might not think about much until trouble comes along -- then, it can be a lifesaver. For growth investors, a strong balance sheet means a young business can survive recessions or avoid selling new shares to raise money. Today, you might hear a company with solid financials referred to as having a fortress-like balance sheet, a seemingly impenetrable defense that protects investors' money from harm.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Warren Buffett is well-known for saying that his preferred holding period for stocks is "forever," and it's not too surprising why. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a stock I'll never sell because I expect it to keep paying me money for holding it indefinitely. In case you aren't familiar, IIP is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that buys and rents out cultivation floorspace to cannabis companies.

  • The 2 Best Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth This December

    Companies that grow their dividends outperform all other types of stocks by a lot. Since 1972, dividend growers and initiators have delivered 10.7% total annualized returns, according to data by Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Many companies pay a growing dividend.

  • The Market Is Down in 2022, but This Forgotten Industry Keeps Going Up

    Warren Buffett loves this industry and his company does a lot of business in it. Here's why you should invest here too.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Before 2023

    These growth stocks fell sharply amid the uncertain economy, but the future still looks bright for both businesses.

  • 1 ETF That Could Turn $200 Per Month Into Nearly $250,000 With Next to No Effort

    What is an S&P 500 ETF? An S&P 500 ETF aims to mirror the performance of the S&P 500 index itself. When you invest in an S&P 500 ETF, you'll own a stake in all 500 companies within the index, including behemoth corporations like Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft.

  • This Growth Stock Is a Once-In-a-Decade Buying Opportunity

    Up by a massive 120% year to date, Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNC.Y) is trouncing the S&P 500 index, which has fallen 15% in the same period. Despite continued uncertainty in China, Luckin's business is booming on all cylinders. Hitting U.S. markets in 2019, Luckin Coffee was a Wall Street darling until its previous management fabricated $310 million worth of sales that same year.

  • Best Dividend Stocks According To Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Jim Cramer. You can skip our detailed analysis of Cramer’s market predictions, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According To Jim Cramer. The investing landscape has widely transformed this year as recession fears pull investors toward previously overlooked defensive securities. Jim […]

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

    Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.

  • Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones?

    These three stocks all boast high yields, but one looks like the best option for dividend investors.

  • Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett

    Inflation crossed the 2% target in March 2021 and it kept rising, but the Federal Reserve failed to take action for almost a full year, insisting that transitory factors were to blame. In fact, the broad-based S&P 500 delivered its worst first-half performance since 1970, and the index has now declined for three consecutive quarters. Given the uncertain state of the economy, is it safe to invest in the stock market right now?

  • Don't even think about retiring until you have these 3 things fully paid off — and your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.

  • 1 Stock Split Stock I Want to Buy Before 2022 Ends

    Stock splits don't create any real value for shareholders. Given the projected dividend payments I should receive this month, I'll have enough cash to buy another share of Palo Alto before the year ends. Palo Alto Networks has many characteristics I like to see in a growth-focused investment.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Fantastic Deals Right Now

    Generating strong operating cash flows, these businesses may be trading at a major discount to their long-term potential.