Belize Defaults on Its Debt for Second Time in a Year, S&P Says

Sydney Maki
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Belize is on course for its second default in less than a year after missing an interest payment, triggering a downgrade by S&P Global Ratings.

The Central American nation was cut to SD, or “selective default”, from CC by S&P on Monday after failing to make a $6.5 million interest payment on its $526.5 million so-called superbond due in 2034. It marks the country’s fifth restructuring or default event in the past 14 years.

“We do not expect the missed interest payment to be made during the stated 30-day grace period, since the Belizean government recently announced a consent solicitation seeking to extend the grace period applicable to the May 20 coupon to Sept. 19,” S&P said in a statement announcing the move.

In February, the rating company warned that Belize would struggle to stay current on payments, and by the following month, the government said it was looking to engage bondholders in restructuring negotiations. Since then, Belize has asked its creditors to accept a 30% haircut and a maturity delay on its notes, while an investor committee complained to a lack of transparency.

On May 19, the government said in a statement that it was seeking an extension the grace period until September. Bondholders have until 5 p.m. in New York on June 1 to accept the nation’s consent solicitation.

“Belize faces a constrained fiscal position and has low external liquidity,” S&P said. “Social and financial pressures caused by the pandemic, given Belize’s precarious economy and health system, have shifted the government’s policy priorities and weakened its capacity to pay its debt service.”

S&P announced its decision after the bond market close on Monday. The 2034 notes were quoted around 41 cents on the U.S. dollar in earlier trading.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ETF Investors Flock to Bargain Hunting Amid Volatility

    Though fixed income and international equity ETFs gathered most investors' attention, a few U.S. equity ETFs remained hot last week on bargain hunting.

  • ‘Blast Beat’ Film Review: Debut Feature Captures the Messy, Imperfect, Sometimes Empowering Immigrant Experience

    This review was initially published timed to the show’s premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Sublimely specific in content yet boasting wide appeal, Colombian filmmaker Esteban Arango’s “Blast Beat” expands on his short film with the same title (and starring the same co-leads) for a terrific bilingual debut that keenly scrutinizes the American Dream, those who pursue it vehemently, and the ones who reject it as the sole avenue to fulfillment. Fleeing extortion in Bogota, Colombia, the upper-middle-class Restrepo teen brothers, Carlos Andres (Mateo Arias) and Mateo Adrian (Moises Arias), and their mother Nelly (Diane Guerrero, “Orange is the New Black”) land in sultry Georgia to meet their father, played by Venezuelan-American actor Wilmer Valderrama in a rare but excellent dramatic turn charged with measured warmth and aggravation. It’s 1999, and the ELN armed group wrecks havoc in the South American nation. Opposing forces fueled by rampant testosterone, the young men maintain a rivalrous relationship which, in spite of its often-negative intensity, benefits from the inherently natural fraternal rapport and lived-in psychological intricacy of being played by the real-life Arias brothers. Each of their processes, related to homesickness and adaptation, operate in direct enmity. Also Read: ‘In the Heights’ Film Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Stage Hit Becomes a Screen Celebration Arango’s luckiest break was signing on these two tempestuous actors to clash against each other with the unfiltered animosity that only people who also love each other fiercely can summon. Conjunctionally engrossing, the Arias’ performances hit like wrecking balls of genuine and conflicted emotions, giving cinematographer Ed Wu (“Sleight”) the task of matching that indomitable vibrancy in the hues that fill their rooms and through the use of unorthodox motion. Eldest sibling Carly, a longhaired metal-head with dreams of working for NASA, debunks the tired image of the introverted, glasses-wearing science genius, but does fit the bill as a rule-abiding and goal-driven person. Moises Arias, as the resentful and artistically-minded Mateo, pushes the rebellious and untamed energy shown in last year’s masterful “Monos” into a more restrained direction but still inhabiting the same unruly space. Shaping their identities in a place far from what they’ve always known, the divide that separates Carly and Mateo transcends a difference in musical taste and aspirations and now involves how they react to the possibility of being repatriated and even their national allegiance. Interactions with strangers around them exacerbate the difficulty of acclimating to their new reality as outsiders. Also Read: ‘Dream Horse’ Film Review: Toni Collette Inspirational Biopic Is Steady As She Goes “You should learn Spanish, half of the world speaks it,” Carly tells a clueless white classmate when she questions his English-language skills. The pair’s proficiency in the tongue is attributed to their private education back home, and though a passing explanation is better than none, removing the ESL (English as a Second Language) barrier, which many incoming migrants endure, functions as an extremely convenient device to facilitate some story beats. Another interpretation is that perhaps the writer-director needed to express that not all Latin Americans arrive without speaking the language, just as he does with other gross misconceptions and assumptions about people from south of the border. At school, Mateo is recurrently on the receiving end of anti-Mexican slurs and geographically ignorant comments, while Carly sees his succeeding in the aerospace field partly as a vehicle to denote Colombians are more than Pablo Escobar. A soundscape comprised of David Murillo’s moody electronic score and tracks exemplifying the genres that distinguish the duo’s personalities (heavy metal for Carly and Spanish-language rap for Mateo) exalts the contrast between them on a sonic level. Hot and heavy perreo, a suggestive Latin American dance style, and the presence of Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis on screen as Carly’s Colombian girlfriend (and through the use of one of her songs) reveal how vital music is in Arango’s storytelling grammar. Also Read: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Film Review: Dread Remains Silent and Palpable in Taut, Tight Sequel Heavy-handed lines of dialogue that forcefully instill the plot with the supposedly merit-based philosophy and hard-work ethic of the U.S. dampen a handful of scenes, like when a teacher overtly notes the American way discourages short cuts or in how a professor vilifies Carly’s by-any-means-necessary approach for what he considers is trying to cheat the system. These pitfalls, however, are minor when considering the overall radiance of authenticity on display, in that the actors speak with accents matching their characters’ origin, and the sense that the creator understands first-hand what it means to be Colombian at home and abroad. Whether inadvertently or consciously, Arango allowed four U.S.-born Latinos to walk in the struggle-tested shoes of Latin American immigrants braving a foreign land displeased with their presence, and perhaps to channel into the screen what their own parents or themselves (Miami-born Valderrama moved back from Venezuela to the U.S. as a teen, while Guerrero has been outspoken about her parents’ deportation) encountered as ex-pats reshaping their destinies up north. Such scenarios are the outcome of creators with culturally distinct points of view and from largely under-seen backgrounds taking the reins of their narratives. Artistic merits aside, of which there are plenty, “Blast Beat” epitomizes the type of works about Latinos in the United States we want to see today: character-driven, stylistically bold, and stereotype-adverse. Niche as some of the situations Arango poses are, his movie is the rare work of art that viscerally understands the immigrant experience but is cerebral enough not to oversimplify it, allowing it to appear messy and imperfect, and all the more truthful for it. It has its heart in both places, the troubled motherland and the land of conditional opportunity, and can see them with a loving yet critical eye. Read original story ‘Blast Beat’ Film Review: Debut Feature Captures the Messy, Imperfect, Sometimes Empowering Immigrant Experience At TheWrap

  • Lordstown Motors Stock Is Falling. Earnings Were Worse Than Expected.

    Lordstown Motors reported a larger-than-expected first quarter loss. Spending increased as the company chopped the projected production of its electric-truck Endurance in half.

  • A $16 Billion Quant ETF Is Poised to Reshuffle 68% of Portfolio

    (Bloomberg) -- A $16 billion exchange-traded fund is set for a monster makeover this week in favor of value shares over tech as it chases the hottest trends on Wall Street.BlackRock Inc.’s iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (ticker MTUM) will see “an astounding” 68% of its portfolio holdings change in order to hold the market’s top performers over the past year, according to Wells Fargo estimates.The rebalancing of the quant strategy, due on or around Thursday, will push the weighting of financial stocks to a third from less than 2% currently, the strategists reckon. The technology sector will slide to 17% from 40%.It all underscores the intensity of the risk-on stock rotation, away from pandemic-induced economic misery to vaccine- and stimulus-fueled optimism. The rolling one-year performance of the value factor -- which bets on cheap-looking shares and against expensive peers -- is near its strongest since the global financial crisis.“We expect MTUM to morph from an expensive, high-growth play to a higher-mo’ basket with benchmark-like growth/value characteristics,” Wells Fargo analysts led by Christopher Harvey wrote in a note. “The fund’s Quality drops somewhat.”MTUM is part of a breed of ETFs known as smart-beta funds, a $1.4 trillion industry whose philosophy is mostly to pick stocks by some quantifiable characteristic.The ETF ranks stocks by their returns over a six month- and one-year horizon, and rebalances semiannually -- less frequent than most factor quants. That means it’s clung onto underpeforming tech megacaps longer than peers.With the likes of Netflix Inc. and Apple Inc. faltering this year, the ETF is on course to lag the broader American market for a third straight quarter -- its worst run since its 2013 inception.By contrast, value stocks have been consistently dominating the equity leaderboard since November. The reconstitution this week could therefore help MTUM regain its mojo -- provided the strategy remains in the ascendancy.“More nimble quant factors (and investors) likely already have adapted ahead of the Index’s rebalance,” the Wells Fargo analysts wrote. “We suspect this rebalance could be the last major, coordinated liquidity demand for former high-fliers.”It’s not the only product reshuffling this week, though the changes will be less drastic elsewhere.Among those that track MSCI indexes, the $28 billion minimum-volatility ETF (USMV) will probably add more large-caps with faster earnings growth, higher profitability and lower leverage, the Wells Fargo team said. A $20 billion ETF tracking the quality factor (QUAL) will see a move into low-volatility shares and pick up “discarded/less-trendy” growth stocks, the analysts wrote.Both funds have also underperformed U.S. benchmarks this year as investors cast off defensive names to ride the economic upswing. That’s unlikely to change soon, according to Wells Fargo.“Quality tends to outperform in a risk-off, widening-credit spread environment,” Harvey and the team wrote. “This often occurs late in the economic cycle when monetary policy is less accommodative. Though credit spreads are tight and the style has underperformed, our indicators suggest we are still in mid-cycle -- likely too early for an inflection point.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends comparing mask mandate to Holocaust as Republican colleagues turn on her

    The American Jewish Congress has asked Ms Greene to ‘immediately retract and apologise’

  • Hundreds of ex-Biden staffers call on him to help end Israel’s ‘occupation, blockade and settlement expansion’

    More than 500 former campaign staff call on president to ‘unequivocally condemn’ killings of Palestinians

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • Eurovision: Italy wins while UK's James Newman gets nul points

    The favourite, Måneskin, came first with their rock song Zitti e Buoni but the UK got nul points.

  • Belarus faces sanctions backlash over jetliner 'state piracy'

    BRUSSELS/KYIV (Reuters) -Western powers prepared to pile sanctions on Belarus and cut off its aviation links on Monday, furious after it scrambled a warplane to intercept a Ryanair aircraft and arrest a dissident journalist, an act one leader denounced as 'state piracy'. In a video posted online, the detained blogger Roman Protasevich, 26, said he was in good health, being held in a pretrial detention facility in Minsk, and acknowledged having played a role in organising mass disturbances in the capital last year. A Polish deputy foreign minister, Pawel Jablonski, told private broadcaster TVN24 that his government had heard from Protasevich's mother about his being in poor health but provided no details.

  • Manhunt suspect in SC, Missouri killings found ‘tired and thirsty,’ Chester sheriff says

    Manhunt suspect Tyler Terry was captured Monday morning in connection with four murders and other shootings in South Carolina and Missouri.

  • Derek Chauvin: how has he been charged and when will he be sentenced for the murder of George Floyd?

    The 45 year old could spend a maximum of 75 years in prison

  • Former EU ambassador and impeachment witness sues Mike Pompeo and government for $1.8m in legal fees

    Gordon Sondland accuses former secretary of state of promising to cover attorneys’ fees ahead of bombshell ‘quid pro quo’ testimony

  • The Hurricanes are still trying to make Svech happen against the Predators

    Explosive winger Andrei Svechnikov has only one empty-net goal in a series where every game has essentially been decided by a goal.

  • Submarine telegram from 1851, thought to be world’s first, goes under the hammer

    A submarine telegram sent in 1851, believed to be the first of its kind, has been discovered and is up for sale at Sotheby's auction house in London. The message was transmitted across 25 nautical miles of copper wire carried across the English Channel from South Foreland, in Kent, to Calais. It reads: "PRINTED-FROM-ENGLAND-TO-FRANCE-SEPT-28-1851-6-P-M." The piece of paper, complete with a scrapbook of information and cuttings about the breakthrough moment, is being sold by a private collector and is expected to fetch up to £5,000 on Tuesday. Dr Gabriel Heaton, a specialist in historical manuscripts at Sotheby's, told The Telegraph: "It is an exceptionally rare thing – we haven't found any records of an earlier [submarine] telegram. "It is a tiny slip of paper, and the only way it survived is because the original recipient placed it into an album. "This telegram sits right at the beginning of communication between nations and across the sea, signalling a really important moment." Pioneering brothers Jacob and John Watkins Brett set their minds to the task of connecting two nations via cable for electronic communication in the 1840s, just as the first terrestrial telegrams were becoming commonplace. They founded the Submarine Telegraph Company with the goal of taking the technology international. Using their familial wealth, they mounted an experimental attempt to connect Calais and Dover on August 28, 1850, and it was a partial success.

  • Heatwave may see temperature records broken across southeast US in coming days

    First heatwave of 2021 is hitting the East Coast this week

  • George Floyd anniversary: Most Americans think country is racist as Floyd family set to visit White House

    Follow here for the latest developments

  • How long will Derek Chauvin get in prison and what does the George Floyd verdict mean?

    Chauvin’s maximum sentence could be 40 years for second-degree murder

  • The California mother of a 6-year-old boy killed by a 'road rage' shooter says she wants 'justice to be served' for her son

    "As I was merging away from the carpool lane, I heard a loud noise, and I heard my son say 'ow'," Joanna Cloonan told ABC's Good Morning America.

  • New York City hires 200 private guards for subway in response to spike in violent crime

    Subway operator has called on mayor Bill de Blasio to contribute to the $26m cost

  • Bitcoin Island: How a Caribbean paradise is creating the world’s first crypto community

    Residents will be able to buy homes and pay for services in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Dogecoin, Graeme Massie writes