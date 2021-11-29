Belizean man sentenced to prison in February 2019 shootout in Erie over drug deal

A Belizean man accused by Erie police of traveling from Chicago to Erie to sell drugs before a shootout occurred and he was wounded in February 2019 was sentenced to seven years, six months to 15 years in prison after he was found guilty of three charges at trial.

Jermaine Belgrave, 39, was sentenced by Judge John J. Mead on Nov. 19 following his conviction at trial in June on felony counts of conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver and carrying a firearm without a license and on a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering.

Police accused Belgrave, 38-year-old Charles W. Baizar and two other men who were not identified of traveling from Chicago to Erie on Feb. 7, 2019, to sell a kilo of heroin for $80,000. Investigators said a shootout occurred outside of the Courtyard by Marriott Erie Bayfront Hotel during the suspected drug transaction and Baizar and Belgrave were each shot. Police charge that Belgrave also fired gunshots during the shootout.

Baizar was sentenced in February 2020 to five to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver.

In other recent court action:

• Meadville residents Kavan M. Boitnott, 16, and Jayden I. Speed, 18, charged in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Nathaniel E. Harris in Meadville on July 3, were held for court on criminal homicide and other charges following their preliminary hearings on Nov. 19.

Meadville police accuse Boitnott, Speed and two other people, 18-year-old Qwamae D. Sherene and 17-year-old Martavious K. Stout, of being involved in the fatal shooting, which happened at an apartment in the 300 block of Walnut Street.

Sherene waived his criminal case to court on Aug. 23. Stout remained at large as of early last week.

