Belk and Amazon spotlight NC Black-owned businesses and inclusive products

Retailers like Belk and Amazon are casting the spotlight on Black History Month by highlighting some North Carolina businesses and colleges.

Charlotte-based department store Belk opened its Culture Shop boutique online featuring underrepresented communities. The site will remain active year-round.

Belk is celebrating Black culture this month by highlighting beauty and cosmetic products that offer an assortment of shades for a variety of skin tones, plus T-shirts and apparel for historically Black colleges and universities.

That includes North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro and North Carolina Central University in Durham, Belk spokeswoman Jenny Anderson said. Anderson said more products will be added over the next few weeks, including expanding the list of colleges and universities.

“It’s important now, more than ever, to step up and be intentional about inclusion,” said Belk CEO Lisa Harper said in a statement. “The Culture Shop is an opportunity to better reflect the unique customers and communities we serve.”

The shop was created by Belk’s Black business resource group.

The collections will rotate to celebrate various cultural observances throughout the year, like Women’s History Month and LGBTQ Pride Month.

Amazon’s online storefront

E-commerce giant Amazon is celebrating thousands of Black-owned small businesses with an online storefront called “Buy Black” to support Black-owned businesses, artists and products in one place, including two from North Carolina.

Darlyng & Co. in Greensboro was founded by husband and wife team, Carl and Tara Darnley. They created a teething mitten in response to their own children’s needs, and now have a line of toys, oral and body care, and affirmation cards.

The Cut Buddy, a men’s hair grooming tool, was invented by Joshua Esnard of Pittsboro and featured on the TV series “Shark Tank.”

Charlotte connection

Soon to be added to the Amazon storefront is Playtime Edventures game-themed bedding by Kevin Gatlin of Charlotte.

Gatlin joined Amazon’s Launchpad program in January. The program is designed to help products and businesses get discovered. He said he’s already seen a 60% jump in sales.

The latest creation from Playtime Edventures is this four-piece set of children’s bed sheets colorfully printed with educational games.

Gatlin created colorful game bedding and other educational games for children in 2014, inspired after visiting a friend’s child in the hospital. He wanted to find a way to lift children’s spirits and keep them engaged. His bedding is in 22 hospitals across the country, including, he said, in Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

Kevin Gatlin

But his hospital-focused business came to a halt because of lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic. So he added retail sales with Amazon, which he said has helped boost sales and awareness.

He applauds companies like Amazon for helping small and minority-owned businesses. “Amazon stepping up with culture social responsibility is fantastic,” Gatlin said.