Belk laying off workers in SC + NC can’t bar same-sex couples from domestic violence protection
Let's talk headlines:
1. Belk department store laying off over 300 workers in SC
Charlotte-based Belk department store is laying off more than 300 workers starting next month. It’ll also close a Jonesville, South Carolina fulfillment center.
The layoffs are expected to run from April 30 through May 28, Tim May, general vice president of supply chain operations said in a WARN report filed March 9.
“All positions and jobs at this location will be eliminated,” May said in the letter.
Learn more with the Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso.
2. NC can’t bar same-sex couples from domestic violence protection, state’s top court says
The state’s highest court ruled Friday that victims of domestic violence in same-sex relationships can get emergency restraining orders, as reported by the News & Observer’s Tyler Dukes.
The move nullifies a law that made NC the only U.S. state that lacked this protection.
The case reached the N.C. Supreme Court after a dispute between two women listed in court filings only by their initials. The plaintiff, “M.E.”, appealed after a Wake County district court ruled she was ineligible for a domestic violence protection order because the couple had never been married.
Here's what else to know about today
Gas prices are spiking, but the Observer’s Evan Santiago is here with a roundup of 8 ways to save money at the pump.
Plus, there’s a controversy in Rock Hill, a losing NFL team, and an all-star quarterback with sexual misconduct allegations. David Tepper... it’s time to break your silence, the Observer’s Scott Fowler declares — Panthers fans and all of Charlotte deserve answers.
Years-long construction on Five Points Plaza is over, the Observer’s Gordon Rago reports. To celebrate, city officials, including Mayor Vi Lyles and councilman Malcolm Graham, will hold a grand opening with the community on Saturday for the $5.5 million plaza.
Finally, a 31-year-old Charlotte man was sentenced to five years in prison for using stolen identities across multiple states to take $219,000 from COVID-19 taxpayer relief programs, the Observer’s Joe Marusak reports.
