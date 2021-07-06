Belk names new CEO months after the iconic department store chain left bankruptcy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Muccigrosso
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Belk named a new CEO on Tuesday. The news comes months after the iconic Charlotte-based department store chain emerged from bankruptcy.

Nir Patel has been promoted to CEO from president and chief of merchandising officer, according to a company news release.

Patel replaces Lisa Harper, who had been the CEO since July 2016. Harper is now executive chair of the Belk Board of Directors.

Belk did not disclose what prompted the leadership change.

Patel has worked at Belk for five years serving in various roles, including as executive vice president and general merchandising manager before being promoted three years ago to chief merchandising officer.

Last year, Patel was named president overseeing marketing and ecommerce.

“I’m honored to continue the great legacy of Belk,” Patel said in a statement. He praised colleagues’ work through the coronavirus pandemic, adding, “ I’m excited to see all the ways that we’ll continue to grow.”

Prior to working at Belk, Patel was senior vice president for Kohl’s and vice president at Land’s End. He also worked at Abercrombie & Fitch, Target and Gap.

Patel, a native of Huntsville, Alabama, Patel graduated from Boston University with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He and wife Jennifer have three children.

Belk’s headquarters is on Tyvola Road in Charlotte. The company has 17,000 employees and 291 department stores in 16 Southeast states.

Belk bankruptcy

Belk’s owner, private equity firm Sycamore Partners, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February. The move was expected, but still delivered a psychological blow to the area it called home for over a century.

The bankruptcy plan was approved within 24 hours, giving Belk an infusion of capital and cutting its debt load by about $450 million, the Observer previously reported.

The Belk family sold the department store to Sycamore in 2015 for $3 billion.

The 133-year-old department store was hamstrung by its debt load of $2 billion, declining store sales and dying business model when the coronavirus pandemic hit last year.

More than a business

Several generations of Belk family members owned and ran the company before its sale to Sycamore.

The formerly-family run retailer stood out as more than a store in the Charlotte market, and throughout the South. It’s where people shopped for wedding, prom and anniversary clothing and jewelry. Generations of families found their first jobs and some, lifelong careers at Belk.

The Belk family’s philanthropy also meant the name has been splashed across buildings, sports events, stadiums and college departments.

Belk also brought celebrities and fashion icons to Charlotte’s SouthPark store, like the late Kate Spade, Tommy Hilfiger and Oscar da la Renta.

Belk has “knit together communities all across the South,” local historian Tom Hanchett previously told the Observer.

Other administrative changes

Belk detailed other leadership changes, too, on Tuesday:

Don Hendricks, who has worked for the company for five years, was promoted from chief operating officer to president. He formerly worked as chief information officer and chief operating officer for companyies including Gymboree, Hot Topic and Torrid.

Chris Kolbe was hired as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer to take the lead on merchandising and product design. Kolbe has 30 years of experience in retail with senior executive roles at Kohl’s, Land’s End and Urban Outfitters.

This is a developing story

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Under the Radar Penny Stocks With Triple-Digit Gains in Sight

    Let’s take a look away from the headline-grabbing market giants, and head into the world of penny stocks. Traditionally, these were stocks priced at just pennies per share – that’s the old English copper penny, when it was 240 pence to the pound – but nowadays the ‘pennies’ are stocks with share prices under $5. The penny stocks offer retail investors a series of advantages, all connected. Their low price makes the cost of entry to the market affordable – a relatively small investment can net a

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    Descriptions like "income investor" and "value investor" are thrown around as if they're mutually exclusive. There aren't very many stocks that provide solid dividends that are also available at an attractive valuation. Here are three dividend stocks that are dirt cheap right now.

  • Can These 2 Beaten-Down Biotechs Rebound? Cathie Wood Thinks So.

    As biotech investors, we would love our favorite companies to report success with every candidate. The failure of certain investigational products in clinical trials is all part of the biotech business. Not if you follow superstar investor Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Invest.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    For more than a decade, Wall Street and investors have focused their attention on growth stocks. That's because historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the nation's central bank made it easy to access cheap capital.

  • This Vanguard ETF Could Make You a Multimillionaire

    Investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to generate wealth. While there are plenty of fantastic stocks and funds to choose from, this one Vanguard exchange-traded fund can limit your risk while putting you on the path to becoming a multimillionaire. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI) tracks the stock market as a whole, and it contains 3,791 stocks from a wide variety of industries.

  • CEO Who Failed in Silicon Valley Spurs 4,500% Stock Gain at Home in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- Takanori Nakamura pulled out of Silicon Valley in 2015 after his mobile marketing software flopped and decided to focus everything on his home country, Japan.Now those efforts are paying off. His company, Rakus Co., has surged more than 4,800% since going public in Tokyo that year for one of the best performances on the country’s benchmark stock index.Nakamura, who owns 34% of the cloud-based expense software firm and serves as its president and chief executive officer, has seen h

  • 6 Months Into Mass COVID-19 Vaccinations, Here’s How Pfizer and Moderna Are Faring

    Pfizer and Moderna were the first two companies to get emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccinations, which they began distributing in earnest at the beginning of 2021. Although the shots were free of...

  • Is a Single Vanguard Fund Enough to Invest for Retirement?

    Vanguard has made its name by offering low-cost index funds that require little to no ongoing management on the part of the investor. This has helped the investing behemoth accumulate over $7.2 billion in assets under management -- a number steadily growing by the day. On the whole, however, a single fund strategy appears to be completely acceptable for retirement savings.

  • Forget Chinese Stocks, Buy These 2 Japanese Growth Stocks Instead

    Second, U.S. regulators still plan to delist shares of Chinese companies that don't comply with tighter auditing rules -- and those fears have already caused many Chinese companies to file new IPOs in Hong Kong. Lastly, many Chinese companies use opaque ownership structures that can hurt U.S. investors. For example, many Chinese companies have raised cash with U.S. IPOs, abruptly gone private again, and then relisted their shares on Chinese exchanges at much higher valuations, while leaving their U.S. investors behind.

  • 10 Best High Yield Dividend Stocks Under $50

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best high yield dividend stocks under $50. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best High Yield Dividend Stocks Under $50. Dividend investing may be the perfect strategy for those who want multiple income streams. Dividend stocks […]

  • 12 Best Marijuana Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be looking at the 12 best marijuana stocks to invest in. To skip our detailed analysis of the marijuana sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Marijuana Stocks to Invest In. The state of New York legalized the use of recreational cannabis, alongside expanding its medicinal use […]

  • 10 Stocks To Sell as the Country Opens Up

    The stock market gained an astonishing $7.6 trillion during the pandemic. Incredibly, just 19 stocks accounted for half of those gains. It was a great year for investors, but it was unlike any other...

  • Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed at $63.17, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day.

  • AMC’s scuttling of share increase plan is clearest signal yet that the company’s stock now belongs to the “Planet of the Apes”

    Adam Aron is not just capitulating to retail traders on his yearning for 25 million new shares, he's telling them that they are why he's doing it.

  • ‘Cash Is King’ and 6 More Personal Finance Rules You Should Ignore

    It's time to retire this financial advice, which is outdated in today's money environment.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying in July 2021

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying in July 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying in July 2021. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of more than 10.6 million, has become one of […]

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    Patience can pay off for you, as well, if you put your money to work in game-changing businesses and allow your investment thesis to play out over time. If growth stocks tickle your fancy, one of the best investments you can make right now for the second half of 2021, and well beyond, is cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) software provider salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM). CRM software is used by consumer-facing businesses to optimize interactions and sales.

  • Why Churchill Capital IV Stock Soared 46% in June

    The stock of special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Churchill Capital Corp. IV (NYSE: CCIV) has had a wild 2021. Investor excitement over rumors of plans to merge with luxury electric vehicle (EV) start-up Lucid Motors helped shares spike more than 450% earlier this year. With a planned closing date set for the business combination, shares of Churchill Capital IV jumped 46.1% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Near panic-like selling of NYSE stocks contrasts with apparent dip buying on the Nasdaq

    While the selling of stocks on the New York Stock Exchange appears to nearing panic-like levels, the activity on the Nasdaq exchange suggests investors may be more interested in buying on the dip. The NYSE Arms Index, which is a volume-weighted breadth measure that tends to rise above 1.000 when the market is declining, has spiked up to 1.812 in afternoon trading Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Arms has dropped to 0.464. Many Wall Street technicians say an Arms reading above 2.000 implies panic-l

  • Bank stocks have gotten slammed, but Goldman says it's a perfect time to buy

    Bank stocks look like a screaming buy, Goldman Sachs says.