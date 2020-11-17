Belkin Expands Health & Wellness Category With BOOST↑CHARGE™ UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger

Keep Your Devices Clean and Charged







LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Belkin, the connected things division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) (HK:6088) entity, today introduces the BOOST↑CHARGE™ UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger the newest addition to health & wellness portfolio.

Belkin BOOSTCHARGE UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger

Belkin is proud to announce the launch of the Belkin Health Wellness category focused first on the immediate need for ventilators and face masks. The future of this category will refocus back to the core of the Belkin business keeping in mind the post-pandemic adapted lifestyles of consumers around the world as we consider products that are designed to protect and sanitize from any harmful pathogens.

The BOOST CHARGE™ UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger provides peace of mind when it comes to cleaning your phone. It reduces up to 99.99% of bacteria with dual UV-C LED lights, making sure your phone or other nonporous items are clean and sanitized for healthier daily use. With UV-C technology, you can easily clean the bacteria off your phone in a safe and reliable way. To charge your phone, all you need to do is align your phone on the top of the UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger when it's closed.

Key features:

Reduces up to 99.99% of germs and bacteria through 2 UV-C lights

Easily charge one device with up to 10W of power while you sanitize other items

Works with Qi-enabled devices from multiple manufacturers including Apple* and Samsung

4 easy steps: open lid, place phone and/or other items, close lid, push button to sanitize

Compact size fits on any tabletop and silently sanitizes without loud buzzing or fans

Includes power supply unit and 4ft USB-A to USB-C cable

LED light will turn on when sanitization starts and will turn off when done

UV-C LED has longer lifetime than UV-C lamp

UV-C LED lights sanitizes without heat, liquid, or chemicals that could damage your device

The BOOST CHARGE™ UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger is the first of its kind from Belkin. It is a classic Belkin charging solution with an emphasis on health & wellness.

Story continues

The BOOST↑CHARGE™ UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger is now available for purchase at select retailers worldwide and at Belkin.com for $79.99.

Imagery can be found here.

*The BOOST↑CHARGE™ UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger optimally charges the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max

About Belkin International

In 2018, Foxconn Interconnect Technology merged with Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home ("Connected Home" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.

© 2020 Belkin International, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Foxconn Interconnect Technology x Belkin International logo (PRNewsfoto/Belkin International)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/belkin-expands-health--wellness-category-with-boostcharge-uv-sanitizer--wireless-charger-301174214.html

SOURCE Belkin International