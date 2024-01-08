Belkin just announced one of the coolest iPhone accessories I’ve ever seen

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

Belkin has announced a new stand at CES 2024 that will take your iPhone’s video capabilities to the next level.

The Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is the first accessory to use Apple’s DockKit, which means it uses the iPhone’s recognition technology to move your iPhone around, keeping you in frame through an enormous range of motion. This incredible new accessory means you can move around freely while on camera, whether you’re shooting the latest TikTok trend or just catching up in a video call.

The auto-tracking feature is the headline here and absolutely a reason to stand up and pay attention. Belkin’s stand is the first to use Apple’s DockKit, a revolutionary piece of technology that takes the iPhone’s ability to identify and track objects within the camera frame and translates it into real-world movement.

Put simply, the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro communicates with your iPhone to work together to track you or someone else through the physical rotation of the stand. The Stand Pro has a wide range of movement, a full 360 degrees around the stand and 90 degrees tilt up and down. Positioned well, that’s a wide enough array of movement to accommodate a number of videos.

Your iPhone is attached to the Stand Pro through MagSafe, which gives it a strong and secure bond. But that’s not the only advantage of the MagSafe connection. You can also use the Stand Pro as a wireless charger with up to 15W fast wireless charging when plugged in with the included 30W charger and five-foot-long USB-C charging cable. Need to film away from a charger? No problem — the Stand Pro also has a built-in battery that lasts for up to five hours of use.

Not a creator? It’s still worth considering. The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro works with the iPhone camera, FaceTime, WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, and other messaging and social media platforms, so it’s great for avid video-callers as well as those who want to create content for Instagram, TikTok, or Canva.

The Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro costs $180 from Belkin’s website, and it will be coming to selected retailers across the world soon.