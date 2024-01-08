Belkin's Stand Pro iPhone dock uses Apple's DockKit to track you around a room

Belkin has launched a new wireless charging dock that can perform a neat trick: it can swivel and tilt to track you while you move around a room. The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro does that by being the first device to exploit Apple's DockKit framework that allows it to connect directly to an iPhone without the need for a third-party app, according to the company.

The Stand Pro uses motorization to swivel 360 degrees around its base, while tilting up to 90 degrees on the MagSafe arm. Once you attach an iPhone 12 or newer, it pairs to the base via NFC and works with any camera app including FaceTime, Instagram and Microsoft Teams. Then, when you're on a conference call or doing social media, it'll automatically move the phone around to keep you in frame — much like DJI's Osmo Pocket 3.

Belkin's latest iPhone dock can swivel and tilt to track you around a room (Belkin)

Oh, and it's also a charger, supporting up to 15 watts wireless fast charging when plugged into the wall (it can also run on battery power for about five hours use). It's easy to disable tracking via a button so that it doesn't follow you around like a lunatic when you just want to charge, and an LED shows whether tracking is currently active.

The $175 Stand Pro isn't the first motorized tracker out there, as my colleague Richard Lai pointed out, and it certainly isn't the cheapest. However, Belkin claims it's the first to integrate Apple's DockKit developer SDK, so we may see similar products in the future. The product is now on Belkin's store, but there's no word yet on availability.

BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand (Belkin)

Belkin also launched a number of other chargers at CES 2024. One that's bound to be popular is the $150 BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand (now in stock) upgraded with the latest Qi2 charging standard. As with the previous version, it lets you charge your iPhone, Watch Series 7 or later and wireless earbuds at the same time. The company also announced the new Qi2-powered BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank starting at $40 for the 2,500 mAh version.

This article contains affilate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.