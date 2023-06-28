Bell convicted in 2018 shooting

Jun. 28—A Lauderdale County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being found guilty by a jury on Tuesday after a two-day trial.

Planereo Bell, 35, was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in connection with the Sept. 3, 2018 shooting of Viola and Michael Smith.

Circuit Judge Charles Wright sentenced Bell to three consecutive life sentences without parole after evidence was presented showing him to be a habitual offender. Bell was previously convicted of armed robbery in December 2003, grand larceny in October 2010 and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in September 2018.

In a news release announcing the verdict, District Attorney Kassie Coleman said Tuesday's verdict and sentence make the community safer.

"This verdict and sentence ensures our community is safe from further violent acts perpetrated by Planereo Bell," she said. "He is a violent, career criminal who shot his own family members."

Coleman said Bell was indicted in 2019, but additional indictments, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, delayed the case from going to trial. Coleman said she was grateful for the patience shown by the Smith family as they waited for Bell to face justice.

"Both the victims and their neighbors testified during the trial," Coleman said. "We cannot prosecute cases without witness cooperation, and I am thankful the Smith family has remained patient as we pursued this conviction."

The case was investigated by Meridian Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Tommy Whitfield.

Contact Thomas Howard on Twitter @tmhoward