Bell Court neighborhood pushes back against ‘private club’ in former Main Street gallery

A former downtown art gallery may soon become a members-only private club despite push back from neighbors.

On Thursday, the Urban County Planning Commission voted 6-2 to remove conditional zoning restrictions for Cross Gate Gallery, 509 E. Main St.

The removal of the restrictions would allow for a private, members-only club at the home. The plans call for a restaurant and beverage service, lounge and small event areas, gallery spaces, and a commercial kitchen. Members will pay an initiation fee in addition to monthly or annual dues.

It will be similar to other private clubs such as the Thoroughbred and Lexington clubs. There are other fee-based or membership clubs in Lexington, such as the Signature Club, but those also have other amenities such as pools or golf courses.

Nick Nicholson, a lawyer for the developers of the club, said a conditional zoning restriction was placed on the property at the corner of Main Street and Forest Avenue in 1990. That restriction limited retail sales to “antiques fabrics, furnishings, fixtures, glassware, and china, gifts antiques, and books; and dwelling units.”

To make the two-and-half story home into a club, that conditional use restriction must be removed.

Nicholson said only two properties have restrictions like the former Cross Gate gallery, including one next door. However, that property could put in the same private club that is being discussed for 509 E. Main St. without permission from city planning staff.

Nicholson said the group has two different parking agreements with other property owners, one across the street and one further down Main Street.

“We knew we needed to get cars off the Bell Court area,” Nicholson said. Nicholson said private club members will also have parking tags so the club can track if someone is parked in the Bell Court area. The by-laws for the private club include fines for people who park in illegal areas, he said.

The members of 509 E. Main LTD include Tyler Bromagen, Field Ladd, William Ryan and Brian Babbage.

Field Ladd has lived and worked at the property while it was Cross Gate Gallery for 25 years, according to documents submitted to the planning commission.

The Ladd Family recently moved the gallery to Old Vine Street because it was a cheaper location, among other reasons.

Nicholson said the group is also proposing additional screening at the back of the property based on concerns of neighbors.

Daniel Crum, a senior planner, said planning staff recommended approval of the removal of the restrictions. In 1990, brick-and-mortar stores were common. Now, online sales have increased, Crum said. Brick-and-mortar stores and sales have declined over the past 30 years based on material provided by the applicants, he said.

“A private club is substantially similar to other uses in the B-1 zone, like restaurants and office use,” Crum said.

Neighbors push back, citing parking and traffic

Bethany Baxter, a lawyer for Bell Court neighborhood, said there were 66 accidents at the corner of Main Street and Forest Avenue and Main Street and Woodland Avenue over the past five years. Both intersections are near the former gallery.

“Traffic is a major concern for Bell Court,” Baxter said.

The restrictions were put on the building for a reason in 1990, Baxter said. It created a buffer between commercial uses on East Main Street and a historic neighborhood. Bell Court is in an H-1 overlay.

“This property is very close to neighboring homes,” Baxter said.

Baxter also said for there to be changes to conditional zoning restriction, there needs to be a substantial economic change in the area. The area supports multiple antique and home goods stores, including nearby Thoroughbred Antiques. There hasn’t been a substantial change in the area, she said.

“This project is all nuisance and no benefit for the Bell Court neighborhood,” Baxter said.

Baxter said there also concerns about what would happen if the private club failed, which would allow for other uses in the area.

Trish Smith has multiple properties in the Bell Court neighborhood, including at Clay Villas, the condominium complex across from the gallery.

The Villas have two parking areas that will be prime areas for private club members to park. People will be driving up and down Forest Avenue, which is narrow, she said.

“We see it as a risk to our residents and pedestrians,” Smith said.

Other neighbors said they struggled to get straight answers from the developers. The neighborhood only saw the latest development plan on Wednesday, many said.

“There has been no meaningful opportunity for them to engage besides attempts to do so,” Baxter said.

There were 63 letters against the proposal and 15 letters in support, planning staff said. Baxter said 90% of the neighbors opposed the proposal.

Several members of the planning commission said they wished there was better communication between the developers and the neighborhood but agreed there has been dramatic changes in the retail market and the restrictions placed on the property in 1990 were now outdated.

Commissioners Janice Meyer and Zach Davis voted against removing the conditional use restrictions.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council must approve the removal of the conditional use restrictions. A date for that vote has not been scheduled.