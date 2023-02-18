Bell Financial Group (ASX:BFG) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Bell Financial Group Limited's (ASX:BFG) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to A$0.045 on the 15th of March. The dividend yield of 6.7% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

Check out our latest analysis for Bell Financial Group

Bell Financial Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Bell Financial Group was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 339% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

Earnings per share could rise by 0.5% over the next year if things go the same way as they have for the last few years. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 95% over the next year.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.03 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.07. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.8% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Unfortunately, Bell Financial Group's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

Story continues

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Bell Financial Group that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here