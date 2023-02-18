Bell Financial Group (ASX:BFG) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Bell Financial Group Limited's (ASX:BFG) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to A$0.045 on the 15th of March. The dividend yield of 6.7% is still a nice boost to shareholder returns, despite the cut.

Check out our latest analysis for Bell Financial Group

Bell Financial Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Bell Financial Group was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 339% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

Earnings per share could rise by 0.5% over the next year if things go the same way as they have for the last few years. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 95% over the next year.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.03 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.07. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.8% a year over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Unfortunately, Bell Financial Group's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Bell Financial Group that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Axiom Properties First Half 2023 Earnings: AU$0.004 loss per share (vs AU$0.014 profit in 1H 2022)

    Axiom Properties ( ASX:AXI ) First Half 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: AU$1.04m (down 98% from 1H 2022...

  • ASX's (ASX:ASX) Dividend Will Be Reduced To A$1.16

    ASX Limited ( ASX:ASX ) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to A$1.16 on the 29th of March...

  • When Will Camplify Holdings Limited (ASX:CHL) Breakeven?

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Camplify Holdings...

  • Integral Diagnostics First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: AU$0.069 (vs AU$0.051 in 1H 2022)

    Integral Diagnostics ( ASX:IDX ) First Half 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: AU$215.7m (up 19% from 1H...

  • Hotel Property Investments First Half 2023 Earnings: AU$0.041 FFO loss per share (vs AU$0.67 profit in 1H 2022)

    Hotel Property Investments ( ASX:HPI ) First Half 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: AU$40.0m (up 13% from 1H...

  • North Korea fires long-range missile into sea

    STORY: North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan's west coast on Saturday -- after warning of a strong response to upcoming military drills by South Korea and the United States.Japanese authorities said the missile plunged into waters inside Japan's exclusive economic zone more than an hour after it was launched, suggesting the weapon was one of Pyongyang's largest missiles.Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the missile appeared to have been ICBM-class, referring to an intercontinental ballistic missile. He told a briefing Japan strongly condemned the launch, calling it a threat to the international community.Japan said the missile appeared to have a range of more than 8,700 miles - or 14,000km - sufficient to reach the U.S. mainland.North Korea's missile firing came after Pyongyang threatened on Friday a quote 'persistent, strong' response as South Korea and the United States gear up for annual military exercises -- part of efforts to fend off the North's growing nuclear and missile threats.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, standing alongside his South Korean and Japanese counterparts on Saturday in Germany, called the launch a quote "provocative act."

  • ‘Long-term investors will be rewarded’: Goldman Sachs explains why you should ‘buy’ these 2 cybersecurity stocks

    Our digital world runs on computer tech, and that tech is only going to become more autonomous and more ubiquitous. And that, in turn, only underscores the ongoing importance of online security. With digital automation growing, it’s more important than ever, right now, to start firming up the digital protections. Against this backdrop, Goldman Sachs' Gabriela Borges has turned her eye on the cybersecurity sector. The analyst sees several industry dynamics that are favorable for long-term investo

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    A 33% plunge in the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite is the perfect excuse for investors to buy into these innovative businesses.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Now Before They Start Soaring Again

    After falling 73% and 38% from their previous peaks, these beaten-down growth stocks are trading at sensible valuations.

  • Better Buy: Enterprise Products Partners vs. Kinder Morgan

    These two pipeline giants have fat yields and solid dividends. Is one better than the other for long-term income investors?

  • 13 Most Undervalued Penny Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 13 most undervalued penny stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Penny Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Investors rejoiced a strange optimism last month as growth stocks and cryptocurrencies rallied, mostly driven […]

  • Near 10-Year Lows: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Turn Things Around

    In 2022, numerous reputable companies were unable to offset the impact of inflation on their businesses, and their share prices plunged. 3M (NYSE: MMM) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) have both been doing business for more than 120 years, but their recent issues have pushed their stock prices down to around their 10-year lows. Meanwhile, Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) is one of the largest regulated electric utilities in the U.S., and it too has seen its stock price plunge to close to its 10-year low.

  • CSX Boosts Investors' Wealth, Offers 10% Dividend Hike

    CSX has a solid dividend growth record over the past five years.

  • Adani Shock for $3.1 Trillion India Stock Market Is Ebbing Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are fast emerging that investors in Indian stocks are moving beyond the Adani Group’s woes. Local money managers are bullish on the outlook for the year ahead and overseas funds are starting to trickle back into the $3.1 trillion equity market.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Baffled by the Stock MarketNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USThe Collapse of the UK Housing Market May Be ComingPassengers Take 16-Hour Flight to Nowhere After Auckland to New York

  • Should I Open a CD Now, or Hold Out for a Better Rate?

    If you have money set aside for emergencies, it's generally best to keep that cash in a savings account. If you don't feel comfortable investing it in a brokerage account, you may be inclined to put it into a certificate of deposit, or CD, instead. CDs tend to pay more interest than savings accounts do, but in exchange for those higher rates, you need to commit to tying up your money for a preset period of time.

  • This Artificial Intelligence Stock Is Down 94%, but It's Mounting a Comeback

    Upstart just reported its financial results for 2022, and there were some positive signs that the worst is behind it.

  • 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Investors

    These stock picks are attractive at these levels, and they add excellent diversity to a long-term investing portfolio.

  • Boeing offers CEO $5.3 million incentive to stay through recovery

    (Reuters) -Boeing on Friday awarded Chief Executive Dave Calhoun an incentive worth approximately $5.29 million to induce him to stay throughout the company's recovery from the twin crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and two deadly 737 MAX crashes that led to the fleet’s grounding. Boeing's board of directors on Feb. 16 approved giving 25,000 in restricted stock units to Calhoun, which will vest in two installments on the first and second anniversary of the grant, according to regulatory filings by the company published on Friday. The move suggests Boeing's current board of directors may not seek to replace Calhoun with a new CEO until at least the mid 2020s, when the company is expected to return to pre-pandemic production rates.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    Building a portfolio for passive income can be a challenging process, especially if you are just starting out. With billion-dollar brands such as Metamucil fiber supplements, Bounty paper towels, and Head & Shoulders shampoos and conditioners, P&G's brand power is unmatched. As demand for P&G's products organically grows as a result of population growth and inorganically from acquisitions, analysts think that the company has a decent future ahead of itself.

  • 65.06% of Michael Burry's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Michael Burry gained fame for correctly predicting the crash in the housing market during the great financial crisis.