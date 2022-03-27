Bell Gardens police search for suspect in rape of 14-year-old

Officers from the Bell Gardens Police Department on Saturday were searching for a man suspected of raping a 14-year-old at knifepoint.

The suspect was identified as Robert Nunez, 42, a local transient, according to Lt. Efren Aguirre.

Police said the victim reported the crime late Wednesday. They said the victim was coerced into a garage and tied up by two men before being raped at knifepoint.

On Thursday afternoon, a search warrant was served at a home in the 5800 block of Gage Avenue that resulted in the arrest of one of the suspects, 41-year-old Jaomir Perez. It was not known if Perez lived at the home, Aguirre said. Police accused Perez of helping to tie up the victim.

Since then, police have been unable to locate Nunez, whom police accused of raping the victim.

Nunez was described as 5 foot 7 and weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Nunez is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.