Bell man to remain in jail for alleged knife attack against teen

Jan. 11—A Westmoreland County judge on Monday deferred a decision on a defense request from a Bell man accused in an alleged knife attack against a teenage boy in November.

Richard Cain, 58, has been held without bail since his arrest on two charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and two simple assault offenses in connection with a Nov. 7 incident in Bell Township.

Police said Cain stabbed the teen in the back during an altercation in the kitchen. The teen was treated at Pittsburgh hospital for his injuries.

District Judge Jason Buzcak declined to set bail in the case in November, calling Cain a danger to the community.

According to court records, police said Cain and the teen argued earlier in the day and their confrontation later turned physical.

Police said witnesses claimed the teen threw food and other objects. Cain responded by picking up an object and swinging it at the teen, which caused him to "bleed profusely."

In court Monday, defense attorney Pat Thomassey argued that Cain is not a danger and his teen accuser no longer lives in the home where Cain would reside if released from jail pending his trial.

Thomassey said Cain was preparing a meal and holding a knife in the kitchen during the confrontation.

"This kid is not going to testify and the case will be (dismissed). Mark my words," Thomassey told the judge.

Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears said he initially agrees with the district judge's ruling keep Cain in jail pending his trial.

"A stabbing the back, that's a life-threatening situation. I not worried about him not showing up in court. I am concerned if there is contact with (the teen), any domestic contact. I am afraid this could really turn into another situation," Mears said.

The judge ordered Cain undergo a mental health evaluation while in jail. A final decision on whether to set a bail amount for Cain will be determined in about two months, the judge said.

