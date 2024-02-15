Bell Museum’s Space Fest weekend kicks off with a free star party on Friday

The Bell Museum will kick off this weekend’s Space Fest 2024: Celebrating Our Star with a free “Star Party” on Friday evening.

In addition to the party and various activities throughout the weekend, Space Fest will feature a presentation at 10:30 a.m. Saturday by Col. Tom Akers, a retired NASA astronaut. He’ll share stories from space and will present scholarships to two University of Minnesota students.

Following his presentation and a brief Q&A session, Akers will be available for a short meet-and-greet. Each visitor may bring one item for an autograph.

The public can attend the star party from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at the museum, which is located at 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W. in Falcon Heights (part of the St. Paul campus of the University of Minnesota). There will be hands-on activities inside the museum and a brief planetarium show featuring the sun.

While Friday’s party is free, the Bell Museum recommends RSVPing through Eventbrite. Get the link and more info at bellmuseum.umn.edu/event/spacefest-star-party-2024/

Space Fest events on Saturday and Sunday are included in the price of museum admission ($15-0).

Other presentations on Saturday and Sunday include how the sun works and its impact on space weather and how the moon will play a critical role in the April 8 total solar eclipse.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can explore interactive activities throughout the galleries, meet University of Minnesota researchers and students who will share their work in astronomy and space science and join the expert astronomy staff for guided solar observing and more.

Visitors are encouraged to come with questions for presenters, researchers and students.

More info at bellmuseum.umn.edu.

