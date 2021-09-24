Bell receives 6 years for equipment vandalism

Sep. 23—A Cumberland County man accused of stealing heavy equipment batteries and vandalizing vehicles belonging to a local company received a six-year prison sentence in Criminal Court.

Johnny Wayne Bell, 47, charged with theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000, pleaded guilty to vandalism of more than $2,500. The incident occurred Oct. 19, 2020, at the business of Billy Hopper Excavating off Peavine Rd.

Bell admitted to cutting out batteries from equipment and later selling the batteries as scrap.

As a Range II offender, Bell will be required to serve the six years at 35 percent. Bell is being given credit for 92 days already served in jail. He is to also pay $4,600 in restitution to Hopper.

In other cases, the following took place:

Set for trial

—Kasi Ann Shell, felony possession of methamphetamine, introducing contraband into a penal institution, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, set for trial Dec. 7.

—Michael Robert Scarbro, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, set for trial on Dec. 8.

Arraignment

—Jason Michael Brooks, incest, continued to Oct. 5.

—John Glenn McDonald, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Nov. 9 at which time McDonald is to return to court with an attorney.

—Walter Alfred Miller, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, simple possession and case in boundover status continued to Oct. 1.

—Brandon Dewayne Shell Jr., felony possession of a Schedule II drug, continued to Oct. 5 at which time Shell is to return to court with an attorney.

—Carol Lee Shell, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, Jamey Hargis appointed to represent Shell and continued to Oct. 5.

—Marcus Jerry Woods, reckless endangerment and evading arrest, bond set at $10,000 and continued to Nov. 1.

Deadline docket

—Matthew Raymond Alcorn, five counts of felony possession of methamphetamine with intent, three counts of felony possession of a Schedule I drug, two counts of possession of a felony Schedule I drug in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, introducing contraband into a penal institution, tampering with evidence, simple possession of marijuana, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and four counts of driving on a revoked license, continued to Nov. 9.

Story continues

—Jerry Lynn Ashburn, theft of property of up to $1,000, felony possession of methamphetamine, child abuse, neglect or endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Oct. 1.

—Tracy Lynn Boatright, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, possession of a weapon by a felon, simple possession of methamphetamine, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to obtain an attorney; notice of bond revocation motion pending.

—Mark Christopher Brown, second-degree murder and felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Oct. 1.

—Isaac Houston Butler Jr., theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and home improvement fraud, continued to Oct. 1.

—James Edward Carter Jr., burglary, two counts of theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and three counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, continued to Oct. 1.

—Jimmy Harold Clark, rape of a child, continued to Dec. 6.

—Danny Lee Coleman, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, continued to Nov. 9.

—Andre Vincent D'Agostino, rape of a child, continued to Nov. 1.

—Kelly Renee Debord, auto burglary, aggravated assault, domestic assault, assault, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property up to $1,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000, continued to Nov. 9.

—Sylina Erica Dominguez, felony possession of methamphetamine and simple possession, continued to Dec 6.

—Vickie Darlene Eldridge, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 16.

—Shadayda Storm Farris, domestic assault and second offense driving under the influence, bond set at $6,400 and continued to Nov. 16.

—John Wayne Hamby, rape of a child, continued to Nov. 1.

—Kurt Dwayne Havlik, six counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a weapon by a felon, felony possession of a Schedule IV drug, felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 1.

—Lukas McKinley Johnson, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Nov. 16.

—Jason Neal Keagle, felony possession of methamphetamine, continued to Nov. 2.

—Cassie Ann Lester, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, simple possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence, continued to Dec. 6.

—William Larry Matthews Sr., aggravated assault and domestic assault, continued to Dec. 6.

—Amber Nicole May, felony possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of marijuana, continued to Nov. 9.

—Quentin Eugene McDaniel, rape, continued to Oct. 1.

—Donald Cordell McIntire, solicitation of a minor, continued to Oct. 5.

—Sean Stephen Meillarec, domestic assault, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Paul Richard Mills, felony possession of methamphetamine and introducing contraband into a penal institution, continued to unknown date.

—Shallymar Danyelle Mills, two counts of simple possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of marijuana, continued to Nov. 10.

—Robert Allen Northcutt, aggravated assault, continued to Nov. 9.

—David Howard Proffitt, aggravated assault and domestic assault, evaluation pending, continued to Nov 9.

—Mechelle Louise Pyles, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, continued to Nov. 9.

—Antela Michelle Rhinehart, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Oct. 1.

—Timmy Lee Roberts, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Nov. 9.

—Kasi Ann Shell, felony possession of methamphetamine and simple possession, continued to Dec 7 for tracking with case that is scheduled for trial that day.

—Brian Allen Sherrill, felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of simple possession of meth and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Oct. 5.

—Christy Diane Sherrill, felony possession of methamphetamine, falsifying a drug test and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 10.

—Michael Stanley Simmons, aggravated assault on a police officer or first responder and domestic assault, continued to Nov. 9.

—Sabriana Ann Stevens, felony possession of methamphetamine, resisting a stop, arrest or search, simple possession, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of driver's license violations, continued to Oct. 5.

—Devin Cody Stokes, simple possession of methamphetamine, continued to Nov. 16.

—Jeffery Lynn Tabor, driving under the influence and resisting a stop, arrest or search, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Tabor and continued to Nov. 9.

—Robert Paul Wankel, simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Stephen Jacob Willis, felony possession of methamphetamine, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

Motion/hearing

—Zachary Allen Lewis, vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, post conviction relief petition hearing continued to Dec. 6.

—Brandon John Prettyman, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and evading arrest, motion hearing continued to Dec. 6.

Probation violation

—Jerry I. Jones, probation violation of termination from Veteran's Court due to positive drug test, to return to court Nov. 1 with an attorney.

—Andrew Blake Young, probation violation warrant not served and case continued.

Report with attorney

—Timothy Joel Boles, four counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license, continued to Dec. 6 to hire an attorney.

—Joelle Elizabeth Longacre, assault, continued to Nov. 9 at which time Longacre is to return to court with an attorney.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com