Bell stolen from 168-year-old historically Black church in Georgia
Madison County Sheriff officials are asking the public’s help to locate a bell stolen from a historic church.
Deputies said an antique bell on display outside Waggoners Grove Baptist Church was stolen.
Waggoners Grove Church opened its doors in 1855 and has been a part of the Madison County community ever since.
Authorities believe the bell was stolen sometime between March 19 and March 21.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Investigator Chris Guest at 706-795-6220.
