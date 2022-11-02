Bell stolen from Baptist church in Rockingham

A bell has gone missing from a church in rural North Carolina, and deputies are looking for a suspect who left behind a pile of rubble where the bell rang.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, someone destroyed the brick housing around a large bell at Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Rockingham, which is about 70 miles east of Charlotte.

It happened sometime between 7:30 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said. The church’s bell was taken, and the broken brick housing was strewn in front of the church at the corner of Mizpah and Sandhill roads.

The sheriff’s office didn’t have details about a possible suspect or vehicle involved.

Investigators are asking for information from anyone who may have seen a vehicle or person nearby at the time. A cash reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest. You can call 910-997-5454 if you can share a tip.

