Bell Township man facing felony charges after allegedly shooting, killing his dog

A Bell Township man is facing felony charges after he allegedly shot and killed his beagle.

According to court paperwork, 51-year-old Eric Rumbaugh purchased a beagle one year ago with his estranged wife.

Court documents said Rumbaugh and his ex-wife got into an argument on Tuesday evening. The woman told police that when she entered his residence, the dog left the house and went into the yard.

The woman said that both herself and Rumbaugh tried calling the dog back into the house, but Rumbaugh became upset and said he was going to get “the 22 mag,” referring to his rifle. She told police that she went into the yard and was able to get the dog to walk back toward the house with her.

As the woman was heading towards the house, Rumbaugh allegedly raised the rifle and pointed it in the direction of the woman and the dog and told the woman to move.

Court documents showed the woman refused to move, but she told police she was scared of what he might do to her. The woman went under the deck, and Rumbaugh was on the deck above her when allegedly fired a round and struck the dog in the back.

The woman said she heard the dog yelp. She then grabbed her belongings and left the house. The woman told police she received a text message from Rumbaugh asking if he could bury the dog in a blanket.

Court documents indicate surveillance clips from the residence captured video of the woman under the deck and audio of the incident.

Rumbaugh has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and terroristic threats.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

