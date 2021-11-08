Bell Township man jailed without bond, charged with stabbing teenager

Nov. 8—A 16-year-old boy is reported in stable condition in a Pittsburgh hospital after being stabbed in his back with a knife during an argument Sunday, according to state police at Kiski.

Richard Cain, 58, was arraigned Monday on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, and simple assault filed by state troopers. District Judge Jason Buczak ordered him held in the county prison without bond, noting in court documents that he believes Cain is a danger to the community.

State police reported the youth was able to flee a home on the 2000 block of 2nd Street after being stabbed at about 6 p.m. and was taken to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Oakland for treatment, where police were notified.

Witnesses told troopers that Cain and the youth argued earlier Sunday. Two witnesses told troopers at the hospital that the verbal altercation later intensified and turned physical when the juvenile asked for a ride to the Monroeville area.

"... the victim and (Cain) were yelling at each other, and the victim was hurling food and other objects toward (Cain)," Trooper Anthony Derry said the witnesses told him.

The witnesses said they then saw Cain move toward the sink, pick something up and then swing at the youth.

"The victim then began to bleed profusely" and was driven away from the house," Derry said witnesses told troopers.

Troopers later retrieved the knife as evidence from the kitchen and reported there was blood on an exterior kitchen door.

Derry said Cain was interviewed at the state police station more than five hours after the incident and told troopers he "may have stabbed the victim although he cannot recall."

According to online dockets, Cain, who used to reside in Penn Hills, pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges of simple assault and strangulation filed by Penn Hills police after an Oct. 7, 2018, incident and was sentenced to serve two years probation and complete anger management classes.

Story continues

He did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

A preliminary hearing on the new complaints are scheduled Nov. 22.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .